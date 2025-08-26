Former Denver Police homicide investigator Tom Haney Jr., who aided in the 1996 murder case of 6-year-old beauty pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey, died suddenly during a golf outing with friends. He was 77. Haney began his career with the Denver Police Department in 1968, where he rose to the position of Denver Police Division Chief before retiring in 1997. But he continued to serve as a chief investigator for the Denver District Attorney’s Office. In 1998, he was tapped to help with the Ramsey murder case. Two years prior, in December 1996, JonBenét was found murdered in her family’s Boulder, Colorado home. For almost three days, Haney interviewed the 6-year-old’s mother, Patsy Ramsey. “You want to solve it for this baby,” Haney said in an interview. Former prosecutor Mike Kane, who worked alongside him, said Haney “spent a lot of time preparing” for that interview. The case remains unsolved, and the DNA evidence found on JonBenét didn’t match her parents or any other family member. A funeral for Haney, who died August 19, is scheduled at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Denver on Thursday.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung pulled out all the stops to avoid a “Zelensky situation” during his meeting with Trump, including reading The Art of the Deal. “Everybody gave me the advice to have patience,” Lee told attendees at a forum in Washington after the event. “I had read President Trump’s book, The Art of the Deal. As a negotiating technique, he presents conditions that are hard for the opponent to accept. But at the final stage, he does not come to an unreasonable conclusion.” Before the summit, Lee embarked on a rare visit to Japan to seek the prime minister’s advice on how to deal with Trump, and spent time golfing just in case the president invited him onto the green. The result was a charm offensive in which Lee praised Trump’s gold refurbishment of the White House, ignored his falsehoods about Korea, and left in a good mood as both parties agreed to closer co-operation. “Lee did his best to ensure that his first in-person meeting with Trump wouldn’t devolve into a public spectacle that has happened with some world leaders,” Andrew Yao, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, told Bloomberg.
Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent accusers of Prince Andrew and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly set to name-drop a controversial American official in her forthcoming memoir. Giuffre’s posthumous autobiography Nobody’s Girl, scheduled for release on Oct. 21, names former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, according to The U.S. Sun. “Her account names new names,” an unnamed source told the publication. “There was an intense legal fight to keep Kissinger’s name out of the book. But after his death, he can now be included without fear of legal reprisal.” Kissinger, credited with shaping a divisive U.S. foreign policy during the Nixon and Ford administrations, died in November 2023 at the age of 100. The nature of Kissinger’s mention in Giuffre’s upcoming book was not immediately clear. Giuffre died by suicide at 41 in April 2025. The memoir “may also make uncomfortable reading for President Trump,” the source told The Sun. Though Trump and Epstein were close friends for years, Ted Doughty, a spokesperson for the publishing house Knopf, told the Associated Press that Giuffre made “no allegations of abuse against Trump.”
A transportation minister has been fined for driving 140 miles per hour. Abdulkadir Uraloğlu was the architect of his own downfall when he filmed a video of himself driving on a public road with the hashtag #TurkeyAccelerates and shared it on X, but he inadvertently included his speedometer. The clip showed him listening to speeches by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to The Guardian, and playing folk songs as he sped down the highway near Ankara, fluctuating between 120 and 140 mph—the Turkish speed limit is 85 mph. The video depicts Uraloğlu, sunglasses on, as clips fade between various angles of him driving. “Memories of the Ankara-Niğde Highway with folk songs,” the caption reads. “When we get tired, we draw inspiration from our esteemed President, saying, ‘We haven’t worked enough,’ and continue on our way.” He later admitted that he had been fined and that the video was the reason he was caught. “I took to the wheel to check the Ankara-Niğde highway and unintentionally exceeded the speed limit for a short period. With the video, I effectively reported myself,” he said, before acknowledging he had been slapped with a fine of about $226. “Adhering to speed limits is mandatory for everyone. The necessary penalty has been imposed by our Highway Gendarmerie. I would like to inform the public that I will be much more careful from now on.”
Shocking footage captured a violent brawl onboard an American Airlines flight after landing in Miami. The fight erupted while passengers were trying to leave the Boeing 737-800, according to TMZ, with a man and a woman becoming physically aggressive with each other. It’s not clear how the scuffle started on board Flight 2249. As the dispute escalated, another passenger rushed in to separate them, pushing the pair into a row of empty seats. In a video of the tussle published by TMZ, a passenger can be heard repeatedly admonishing the man for allegedly choking the woman, while another witness cries out for somebody to call the cops. Throughout the incident, a flight attendant can be heard urgently trying to clear a path for other passengers to leave the plane and reach their connecting flights, to no avail. American Airlines told TMZ that law enforcement met the flight upon its arrival on Monday due to the disruptive passenger, although it remains unclear if any arrests were made.
A lost painting looted from a Jewish art dealer by the Nazis has been discovered over 80 years later in the background of a real estate ad for a property in Argentina. Italian painter Giuseppe Ghislandi’s Portrait of a Lady had been missing for decades after it was stolen from Dutch art dealer Jacques Goudstikker, who died while fleeing the Nazis in mid-1940. Following his death, Goudstikker’s collection of 1,100 paintings was “acquired” by Hermann Goering, Hitler’s right-hand man and head of the Luftwaffe SS. An investigation by the Dutch newspaper AD uncovered wartime documents suggesting it had come into possession of Friedrich Kadgien, an SS officer and senior aide to Goering, who fled to Brazil and then later Argentina after the war until he died aged 71 in 1978. AD eventually dispatched a reporter to his family’s home in Buenos Aires, where no one answered the door. However, they were tipped off that the house was for sale, and while browsing the listing on the estate agent’s website, they discovered what appeared to be the missing portrait hanging on the wall. AD’s attempts to contact the daughters have been rebuffed, with one telling the paper: “I don’t know what information you want from me, and I don’t know what painting you are talking about.”
Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, has shaved off his luscious locks, debuting the shocking look at the U.S. Open on Monday. Despite beating the 6′11″ American player Reilly Opelka in the first round, his buzzcut stole the show. But the world No. 2 Alcaraz, 22, cast blame on one of his brothers for the divisive-do. “My brother misunderstood with the machine he cut it,” Alcaraz said. “And the only way to fix it is to shave it off.” Tennis player Frances Tiafoe, 27, who is a close friend of Alcaraz, weighed in with some harsh comments on the Spanish tennis star’s new cut. “I mean, it’s definitely terrible,” he said on Monday. “He’s my guy, though. It’s funny. I looked at him and I was like, I guess you’re aerodynamic.” Alcaraz’s usual barber, Victor Martinez, even threw shade after seeing the haircut. “I’m hallucinating...,” Martinez texted in Spanish to reporter Ben Rothenberg. “I didn’t expect this.” This isn’t the first time the Spaniard’s hair has caused a stir. In May, he shaved his recognizable beard before a match at the French Open. Alcaraz tried to calm the frenzy around his new cut. “I’m the guy who thinks like, ‘Okay, hair grows,’ and in a few days it’s gonna be okay, I guess. It just happens, and that’s it,” he said.
Dust storms have battered southwestern U.S. states, grounding flights and leaving people without power. A dust cloud—known as a haboob—smashed through Phoenix and Arizona City, both in Arizona, on Monday. A similar event made the Burning Man Festival, Nevada, look like a Mad Max sequel. Dramatic footage has circulated online, with pictures showing walls of dust towering over cities as they are plunged into darkness. About 15,000 people lost power across Arizona, as reported by NBC News and tracked by poweroutage.us. Delays were reported at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, while locals endured challenging driving conditions. Many of the power outages occurred in Maricopa County. “I couldn’t see my hand in front of my face if I put my hand outside,” Boykin Hitesman told Sky News. “My kids were really, really scared, so I was trying to be brave for them.” Over the weekend, winds of 50mph caused wild scenes in the Black Rock Desert for campers at Burning Man. The word haboob originates in Arabic and means “strong wind.”
The family of a California teen who died by suicide claims ChatGPT showed him how—and is now suing OpenAI. Adam Raine died by suicide at age 16 after he consulted ChatGPT for help, according to a lawsuit obtained by Today “ChatGPT actively helped Adam explore suicide methods,” his family wrote in the suit. According to NBC, his parents, Matt and Maria, went looking for answers to their son’s death on his device: “We thought we were looking for Snapchat discussions or internet search history or some weird cult, I don’t know.” Instead, the suit, filed in California Superior Court, claims they found the AI model was acting as his “suicide coach.” OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, have both been named in the suit. A spokesperson for OpenAI said the company is “deeply saddened by Mr. Raine’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family,” adding, “ChatGPT includes safeguards such as directing people to crisis helplines and referring them to real-world resources.” Upsetting messages published by NBC show the bot saying: “Avoid opening up to your mom about this kind of pain,” and when he suggested leaving the noose out so someone “finds it and tries to stop me,” the bot urged him against it. It is also reported that the model helped him “upgrade” his suicide plan after he uploaded his method.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988."
Adam Sandler addressed the song he sang at SNL50 that earned him a “thank you” from Kanye West during the height of the rapper’s antisemitic online rants. Speaking to Vulture, Sandler said that the “antisemitic” lyric many assumed referred to West was actually about “whoever” fits the description. “Whoever wants to grab that one, it’s up to them,” he told the site. During Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special, Sandler sang a humorous, emotional tribute to his experience working on the show from 1991 to 1995 and its impact on the culture. The lyric, “50 years of finding out your favorite musician is antisemitic” seemed at the time to acknowledge that one such impact was elevating West, who in the midst of the show’s 50th celebrations, was posting racist, antisemitic comments from his social media accounts. As the rapper was top of public mind for antisemitic comments at the time, he immediately assumed Sandler had referenced him and took it as a compliment, writing, “Adam Sandler, thank you for the love,” on X in a since-deleted post. Sandler never named anyone or expanded on his thought until the Vulture interview, in which he declined to name “a specific” person who inspired the lyric. “Sadly, there’s been a few,” he told the site.