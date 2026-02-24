Epstein’s Brother Hangs Up on Piers Morgan in Live Interview

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother abruptly ended an interview with journalist Piers Morgan when he asked about the late sex offender’s victims.

Mark Epstein, 71, has for years challenged the idea that his child sex trafficker brother took his own life in a jail cell in 2019, and said over the phone in a tense exchange on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday that it was the only tenet of the entire scandal that he is interested in.

“I’ve told people I only talk about Jeffrey’s death because I found that when I answer questions about anything else in the files, whatever I say gets misconstrued to fit somebody’s agenda,” he said. “So I no longer answer questions about the things in the files, which I really, to be honest, don’t care about.

Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images/Getty

“I wasn’t part of any of that. I’m not named in anything,” he continued. “And if anyone’s in the files or something that’s supposed to be getting into trouble for something, I have nothing to do with that. That’s their problem, not mine.”

The late pedophile’s brother is not accused of any wrongdoing in the millions of documents released by the Department of Justice, which includes stacks of emails and pictures involving the names of dozens of high-profile figures, including former president Bill Clinton and former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Mark Epstein, however, has been one of the most high-profile voices throwing gasoline on the popular conspiracy theory that his brother’s death involved foul play.

“I don’t wanna be cold about it, but I have my own life,” he told Morgan. “Look, trust me, it would’ve been a lot easier for me if I thought Jeffrey committed suicide. I could have… mourned my brother and went on with my life.

Morgan asked Mark Epstein whether he cared about his brother's survivors, at which point he hung up the phone. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“I didn’t see him for seven years before he died, although we were always in communication with phones and emails, so I didn’t know what he was up to.

“A lot of the stuff that’s come out is surprising to me. I wasn’t aware of a lot of this stuff. And, I’m going to say [that] even though he is my brother, that was his problem. And now that he’s dead, it’s not his problem anymore. So again, unfortunately, I really don’t care, to be honest with you, I’m just concerned that my brother, whoever and whatever he was, was murdered. That’s my concern.”

When Morgan then asked, “But you care about the victims, I presume?” Epstein replied, “These are the questions I don’t get into. Have a good day.” The line went dead.

Questions remain about Epstein and his crimes despite the slow release of the investigative files. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Morgan was left astonished. “Extraordinary,” he said. “Not a difficult question to answer.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Epstein said a new report is due to be released that would suggest that his brother’s death was not by suicide, despite being ruled as such by the New York City medical examiner in 2019. “It will conclusively show it was not a suicide,” he said. “Then who killed him and who had him killed?”

Epstein previously cast doubt on a key tenet of President Trump’s arm’s-length approach to his own relationship with the dead financier.

Anger about the Epstein files continues despite the release of the files. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In July, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said, “The president was never in [Epstein’s] office.”

When the Daily Beast sought an update in December, the White House said: “Steven’s statement still stands.”

But that same week, the convicted sex offender’s brother told The New York Times that Trump, “was in the office all the time back then.” Trump has long denied knowledge of or involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

Despite the DOJ’s slow release of the files, widespread questions about Epstein’s crimes still persist, particularly in terms of potential accomplices. The files were heavily redacted and missed the Congress-mandated deadline for release, while some have pointed to a lack of action against those who were named, especially as other countries appear to be moving more quickly.

Chief among them is Mountbatten-Windsor, who, despite being a royal just a few years ago, was ignominiously arrested by British police last week.