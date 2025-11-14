Epstein’s Brother Made Crude Allusion to Trump and Epstein’s Shared Sexual Past

A cache of freshly released emails shows Jeffrey Epstein and his brother trading sleazy one-liners about Donald Trump.

The House Oversight Committee dropped a bomb in Trumpworld on Wednesday when thousands of files were released to the public. The fallout has been exposive, and the 79-year-old has resorted to angrily firing off all-caps messages on Truth Social, but ignoring reporters’ questions in person.

In one example of Epstein locker room talk from 2018, the then-first-term president’s name was brought up between the now deceased Epstein and his brother Mark. “What is your boy Donald up to now?” Mark, an artist-turned-property developer, asked.

Mark Epstein at a Sing for Hope Gala in 2016. Owen Hoffmann/Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The exchange accelerated quickly with apparent references to former White House adviser Steve Bannon, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump and former president Bill Clinton.

Epstein, who died by suicide in prison in 2019, responded that Trump was “with Bannon now.”

Mark Epstein floated the idea of asking whether Putin was sitting on compromising photos of Trump and Clinton together, before introducing another double entendre.

“You and your boy Donnie could do a remake of the movie Get Hard,” Mark Epstein said.

‘Get Hard’ is about a millionaire, played by Will Ferrell, who is jailed for fraud and turns to a character played by Kevin Hart to prep him to go behind bars.

The title refers to toughening up for prison, but it also carries a clear innuendo. Much of the humor plays off that duality. “Are you hard? And can you handle yourself?” Hart’s character asks Ferrell’s before he heads to San Quentin, for example.

After Mark referred to the character, a wealthy, image-obsessed businessman suddenly facing legal peril, his brother responded, “You mean Donni T.”

Mark Epstein alluded to the movie 'Get Hard' in his emails. Warner Bros.

Mark Epstein, who has previously said he’s laughed at the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein case, told NBC News the quoted email was genuine but declined to discuss the wider batch, saying he hadn’t reviewed the full release.

Elsewhere in the truckload of documents, Epstein roasts Trump for allegedly ogling young women, so much so that he almost hurt himself.

In an email to ex-New York Times financial reporter Landon Thomas, Epstein claimed that Trump walked into a door while staring at female swimmers.

In the Dec. 2015 exchange, the journalist said that people are “coming to me thinking I have juicy info on you and Trump.”

In response, Epstein wrote, “have them ask my houseman about donad almost walking through the door leaving his nose print on the glass as young women were swimming in the pool and he was so focused he walked straight into the door.”

Epstein didn’t say where and when this occurred.

Donald Trump has denied ever being involved or even knowing about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex crimes. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The chat was sparked after Trump announced his 2016 presidential campaign. Thomas emailed Epstein, referencing a 2002 quote from a profile he had written on Epstein.

In the New York magazine piece Trump said, “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

More than a decade later, Thomas said: “Now everyone coming to me thinking I have juicy info on you and Trump. That story will never die.”

Over the next two hours, Epstein replied in a series of emails suggesting Thomas dig into Trump’s finances.

Then he wrote, “would you like photos of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen.”

“Yes!!!” Thomas wrote back. “Hawaiian Tropic girl Lauren Petrella,” Epstein replied.

Thomas, who left the Times in 2019, told his former employer that Epstein never actually sent the photos, and The Times said it was unclear if they even existed.

The White House, too, has been keen to dispel any notion of wrongdoing. “These emails prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Friday.

“And what President Trump has always said is that he was from Palm Beach and so was Jeffrey Epstein. Jeffrey Epstein was a member at Mar-a-Lago until President Trump kicked him out because Jeffrey Epstein was a pedophile and he was a creep.”