Epstein Offered Reporter Pics of ‘Dirty Donald’ With Girls in Bikinis in His Kitchen

Jeffrey Epstein once offered a New York Times reporter photos of President Donald Trump posing with “girls in bikinis” in his kitchen.

The offer was extended via email to former Times financial reporter Landon Thomas Jr. in December 2015 and was part of a cache of 20,000 documents related to the late sex offender released Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee.

Thomas had written the 2002 New York magazine profile about Epstein in which Trump said, “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

More than a decade later, after Trump had announced his 2016 presidential campaign, Thomas—who was by then writing for the Times—emailed Epstein referencing the 2002 quote.

Trump and Epstein—pictured here with the future first lady Melania Trump and Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell—were friends from the 1980s into the 2000s. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

“Now everyone coming to me thinking I have juicy info on you and Trump,” Landon wrote. “That story will never die.”

Over the next two hours, Epstein replied in a series of emails suggesting Landon look into Trump’s finances.

Then he wrote, “would you like photos of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen.”

“Yes!!!” Landon wrote back.

“Hawaiian Tropic girl Lauren Petrella,” Epstein replied.

Thomas, who left the Times in 2019, told his former newspaper that Epstein never provided the photos. The Times said it was unclear if they actually existed.

Jeffrey Epstein offered reporter Landon Thomas Jr. photos of President Trump with "girls in bikinis" in his kitchen. House Oversight Committee

In another email from the exchange, Epstein said reporters should “ask my houseman about donad [sic] almost walking through the door leaving his nose print on the glass as young women were swimming in the pool and he was so focused he walked straight into the door.”

The disgraced financier also wrote to Kathryn Ruemmler, a former White House counsel under President Barack Obama, in 2018 suggesting Trump could face new scandals after his longtime fixer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to federal campaign finances crimes.

“I know how dirty Donald is,” he said.

House Oversight Committee

The president did not receive or send any of the messages, nor has he been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Approached for comment, a New York Times spokesperson told the Daily Beast, “Landon Thomas Jr. has not worked at The Times since early 2019 after editors discovered his failure to abide by our ethical standards.”

Trump said the latest release of emails, which came from a bipartisan probe, was a Democrat-induced “hoax.”

“The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects,” he posted to Truth Social.

The rumored photos, however, are consistent with claims made by Trump’s biographer, Michael Wolff, who co-hosts the Daily Beast podcast Inside Trump’s Head.

During an October episode of the podcast, Wolff told host Joanna Coles that Epstein had showed him photos of Trump posing with topless young women, whose ages Wolff did not know, on his lap at Epstein’s estate in Palm Beach.

The encounter happened about a decade ago, and Wolff said he encouraged Epstein to “do something with these pictures,” which were kept locked in a safe, after Trump was elected president.

“And he said, ‘I can’t now. I may be such and such, but I’m not crazy,’ implying that he had some reason to fear the wrath of Donald Trump,” the author said.

Sought for comment after the episode aired, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung offered up a boilerplate criticism of Wolff.

Truth Social/ Donald J. Trump

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” Cheung told the Daily Beast.

The cache of emails released by the House Oversight Committee shows that Wolff was in close contact with Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

A message Epstein wrote to Wolff on Jan. 31, 2019, appeared to address Trump’s claim that he asked Epstein to resign his membership at the president’s private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, over his behavior toward the teen girls working there.

“trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked to Ghislaine to stop,” Epstein wrote.

One of those girls, the late Virginia Giuffre, was only 17 when she was befriended by Maxwell while working at Mar-a-Lago’s spa, something that the president claims led to his eventual falling out with Epstein.

“He stole her,” Trump told reporters in April.

Virginia Giuffre, seen here with a photo of herself as a teen, said she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Prince Andrew. Miami Herald/TNS

Maxwell was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping Epstein recruit and abuse young girls.