Epstein’s Secret Pic of ‘Wild’ Dinner With Tech Titans Exposed

A photograph of Jeffrey Epstein’s chummy 2015 dinner with tech magnates Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and others appears in the Epstein files.

On August 2, 2015, Epstein emailed his pal Peter Attia—now a “star” CBS News contributor—saying that he was having dinner that night with Musk, Zuckerberg, and Peter Thiel.

The following day, he sent himself a photo of Zuckerberg, Musk, and others gathered around a table.

A photograph of Musk, Zuckerberg, and others in the Epstein files. Department of Justice

Representatives for Musk and Zuckerberg did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The dinner was first reported by Vanity Fair in 2019. LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman hosted the dinner in Palo Alto for MIT neuroscientist Ed Boyden. Vanity Fair’s report claims that Musk introduced Epstein to Zuckerberg at the meeting.

More details about the meeting emerged in the Justice Department’s Jan. 30 Epstein files release, causing newfound interest in Big Tech’s associations with the late, disgraced pedophile.

Reid Hoffman expressed regret for inviting Epstein to the 2015 dinner. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Epstein described the dinner as “wild” in an Aug 20, 2015 email to billionaire Tom Pritzker, but the tech titans in attendance have scrambled to downplay the meeting.

Hoffman, 58, expressed deep regret for “interacting with Epstein post-conviction” in a Sunday X post.

“I promise to continue calling for the full release of the Epstein files - the victims deserve justice, and those responsible should be held accountable,” he added.

Representatives for Zuckerberg told Vanity Fair in 2019, “Mark met Epstein in passing one time at a dinner honoring scientists that was not organized by Epstein. Mark did not communicate with Epstein again following the dinner.” They repeated that statement to the New York Post earlier this week.

Zuckerberg has denied meeting Epstein again after the 2015 dinner. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Musk, 54, also denied being close to Epstein, saying in the same Vanity Fair piece, “I don’t recall introducing Epstein to anyone, as I don’t know the guy well enough to do so, Epstein is obviously a creep and Zuckerberg is not a friend of mine.”

Musk has vocally denied ever being close to Epstein, saying in a Jan. 31 X post, “I have never been to any Epstein parties ever and have many times call [sic] for the prosecution of those who have committed crimes with Epstein.”

Musk has accused media outlets of "lying" about his friendship with Epstein, though the Epstein files show he begged to party at the pedophile's island. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

However, the files released on Jan. 30 reveal that Musk begged Epstein to invite him to his island for wild parties.

One email sent by Musk on Christmas 2012, three years before the Aug 2015 dinner, found him asking the disgraced financier, “Do you have any parties planned?... I really want to hit the party scene in St. Barts [sic] or elsewhere and let loose.”

Musk begged Epstein to help him "let loose" after a hard 2012. Department of Justice

The new files led to a social media war of words between Musk and Hoffman. Musk posted an email that Epstein sent him in 2014 in which the pedophile asked Musk to come to his island because Hoffman would be there.

“Epstein used Reid being there to try to get me to go, not realizing that it would have the opposite effect,” he wrote.

Hoffman fired back, “You lied about this to everyone for over a decade, and now your excuse (it’s disgusting, by the way) is that you could get young girls without Epstein?”