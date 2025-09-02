Eric Trump Gets Swung Around by a Sumo Wrestler in Bizarre Stunt

Eric Trump tussled with a sumo wrestler on a trip to Japan in a bizarre showdown that saw him quickly tossed out of the ring and swung around like a rag doll.

The president’s 6-foot-5 son, who was in Tokyo on Monday for a shareholder meeting of a bitcoin treasury company that he advises, shared footage of the short-lived bout on his Instagram.

“Not every day you get invited to sumo the legend, Yokozuna! Almost had him!” President Donald Trump’s second son captioned the videos. The footage showed Eric—wearing shorts and a polo shirt—grappling with the wrestler for a few seconds before being picked up and unceremoniously dumped out of the ring.

Eric Trump has not ruled out the possibility of following in his father’s footsteps with a bid for the presidency. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A second clip showed the president‘s 41-year-old son cackling as he’s swung around in circles as bemused sumo wrestlers look on.

Wrestling—albeit of a more melodramatic, spandex-clad variety—is something of a cherished Trump family tradition. Donald Trump put in at least seven appearances at WWE events over an almost 30-year period, most famously with his 2007 “Battle of the Billionaires” ring fight with the organization’s controversial CEO, Vince McMahon.

In a subsequent WWE storyline, picked up in 2009, Trump showered fans with real wads of cash before “buying” WWE Raw from McMahon with a pledge to turn the show commercial-free, before McMahon later “bought” the franchise back from him. Trump’s last appearance on the show, in 2013, featured his induction into the Celebrity Wing of WWE’s Hall of Fame.

Eric Trump has not ruled out further following in his father’s footsteps, telling reporters at a Hong Kong crypto event Tuesday he’s open to the idea of running for the presidency himself. “I’m not saying no, but I’m also not saying yes,” he said, adding that he would “never rule it out.”

It’s not the first time the younger Trump has raised the possibility. “Would I want my kids to live the same experience over the last decade that I’ve lived? You know, if the answer was yes, I think the political path would be an easy one, meaning, I think I could do it,” he told the Financial Times in July. “And by the way, I think other members of our family could do it too.”

Talk of Eric Trump’s potential ascendancy to the MAGA throne comes amid rampant speculation about the elder Trump’s health and even fake reports of his death following his four-day disappearance from public view last week. “The radical left is so sick and twisted…” Eric Trump wrote on X of the rumors that circulated online.