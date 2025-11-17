Eric Trump Insists This Is What Barron Whispered to Biden

Eric Trump has revealed what his brother Barron said to former President Joe Biden at their father’s inauguration.

Eric was speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show when he told the conservative host Barron, 18, had said, “best of luck to you.”

The clip of the handshakes went viral at the time, creating a maelstrom of speculation. Some claimed he actually told Biden, 82, and former Vice President Kamala Harris, 61, “go f--- yourself.”

Eric said, “Barron’s young, he’s not, like, old enough to be a jerk and get away with it. If you were a jerk at 18 years old, you’re like pompous and like a p---k, right?

“Yeah, he’s a little shy, but Barron’s smart as hell,” Eric, 41, said.

“Do you remember that whole controversy where he went up to Biden, and they had all these lip-reading experts, ‘like Barron just told Biden to go f--- himself.’

“So one night—I’m very close to Barron, I love Barron to death—one night I call Barron I go ‘buddy, what did you actually say?’

Barron and Melania Trump sat near outgoing President Joe Biden at the inauguration ceremony. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“And he goes, it was something so polite I almost wouldn’t even get it right, you know, ‘congratulations and best of luck to you,’ or something like that, something very respectful.”

Eric then recalled being asked about the viral controversy on conservative podcaster Patrick Bet-David’s show.

Eric Trump appeared on conservative commentator Megyn Kelly's show, where he talked about his family. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“He just doesn’t have that in him, he’s a nice guy,” he said. He then added, “he’s probably thinking it, he definitely has it up here,” pointing to his head. “He’s too courteous to actually go out there and say it.”

Footage of the interaction was gathered from more than one angle, with one showing Biden smiling as Barron approached. The smile fades quickly from his face afterwards.

Barron at his father's inauguration, where he shook hands with Joe Biden. Pool/Getty Images

Barron, however, was largely praised for being the only one of the president’s children to go over and offer the handshake.

Donald Trump has five children with three different partners. The oldest three, Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, were from his first marriage to Ivana Trump. Tiffany Trump is from his second marriage to Marla Maples, while Barron is from his third, to Melania Trump.

Barron Trump and Joe Biden (center front) shake hands at the inauguration. C-SPAN2

Earlier in the show, Kelly had described fist-pumping, heart-tapping Eric as “the nicest Trump,” as he was introduced to the stage, sparking a conversation about the characters in the family.

“So I’m the nicest Trump,” he said as he sat down.

“You know what I think, Tiffany’s the nicest Trump, actually.”

Eric called Don Jr. (L) a 'Jerk.' Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Kelly then clarified “of the male Trumps,” adding, “we don’t know Barron as well.”