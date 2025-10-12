Trump Caught Doing Impression of ‘Good Boy’ Barron

Donald Trump has an imitation of Barron Trump’s voice.

In a new YouTube video from the president’s reportedly favorite granddaughter, Kai Trump, the president did a brief impersonation of his youngest son while at a golf course.

Kai, 18, is seated beside Trump in a golf cart when she asks him about his 19-year-old son.

“How’s Barron doing at NYU?” she asks. Barron is currently a sophomore and is studying at the university’s D.C. campus. “He’s doing good,” Trump responds. “He’s a good boy. He loves you.”

Instead of leaving it at that, the president then launches into a high-pitched, reedy impression of Barron.

“[Barron said] ‘Say hello to Kai, Dad,’” he adds, pairing the comment with a scrunched-up facial expression.

The video, which has racked up over a million views, is an hour-long vlog from Kai—a rising content creator—and Trump, titled “Playing golf with President Trump (My Grandpa).”

Barron Trump is the president's youngest son. Pool/Kevin Lamarque - Pool/Getty Images

“I had an amazing time filming with my Grandpa to kick off my new series called 1 on 1 with Kai. In the video, everyone gets to see the bond we have, especially on the golf course,” Kai, who counts 1.26 million YouTube subscribers, captioned the video. “This is my favorite video I have filmed so far and holds a lot of meaning to me. I hope you enjoy this very special video.”

While Kai leans into content creation, Barron may soon be making his own mark online. The president’s youngest son has reportedly been floated as a potential TikTok board member by Trump’s former social media producer, Jack Advent.

The TikTok producer is “hopeful” Barron will get a top spot at the short-form video company, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance.

“I’m hopeful President Trump will consider appointing his son Barron and maybe other young Americans to TikTok’s board to help ensure it remains an app young people want to keep using,” Advent told the Daily Mail.