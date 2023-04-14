Eric Trump Just Won’t Stop Complaining About Drug Stores

Another television appearance for Eric Trump about his father’s legal troubles, another regurgitated complaint about how drug stores there keep medicine in locked cases.

It has become a refrain of sorts for the Trump family scion, who repeats a version of the same story during nearly every interview on his father’s indictment—in an effort to make some kind of point about rising crime in whatever city he’s complaining about that day.

The latest instance came while Trump spoke to Carl Higbie on Newsmax’s Spicer and Co. Thursday, the same day his father was deposed by New York attorney general Letitia James for a civil suit filed last September alleging business and tax fraud by the former president and his three adult children—including Eric.

According to Trump, the organization’s executive vice president, “This is what one of the top law enforcement officials in New York is focused on, as children are getting shot in the face in Times Square—you saw that happen to a little girl, as horrible as it is.”

“Crime is absolutely rampant,” Trump continued, repeating a common right-wing whataboutism since Trump’s indictment on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. (Compared with this time of the year in 2022, five of the seven most severe categories of crime have decreased, along with the number of shooting victims and shooting incidents, according to city statistics. Felony assault and grand larceny have increased.)

“You can’t go into a Duane Reade and buy anything because there’s so much looting that everything is now locked up. People are moving out of New York state in record numbers and it’s absolutely insane, but they want to punish your political rivals,” Trump complained.

If Trump’s remark sounds familiar, it’s because he has given pretty much the same anecdote on television at least twice since March 30, when his father was indicted.

“This is a city—I spent a lot of time in New York—that is falling apart,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that night. “I went into literally CVS the other day and you can’t buy Tylenol because it’s locked behind these glass counters because there’s so much theft…but yet their attention is going after Donald Trump.”

The very next night on Newsmax, he was at it again, but this time the store was Duane Reade and the medicine Advil.

“The city is going to hell!” he cried, before complaining about James’ investigation and his father’s criminal indictment.