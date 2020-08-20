11-Year-Old Whose Mom Was Deported Reads Heartbreaking Letter to Trump at DNC
‘WE ARE AMERICAN FAMILIES’
The 11-year-old daughter of an undocumented immigrant who was deported in 2018 read a letter decrying President Donald Trump’s immigration policies in a video presented during the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday evening. Estela Juarez said her mother, Alejandra Juarez, had been living in the United States for 20 years before being deported to Mexico. “Mr. President, my mom is the wife of a proud American Marine, and the mother of two American children,” Estela Juarez said. “We are American families. We need a president who will bring people together, not tear them apart.” Juarez said her father, a naturalized American citizen who immigrated from Mexico, had voted for Trump in 2016 with the expectation that Trump would protect military families, but would not vote for him in 2020. The video featured footage of Trump stating that he did not want immigrants in the U.S. and that they are “not people.” It also included news coverage of the families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.