Ethics Committee Wants to Know if Gaetz Got High at Parties: Report
DRUG PROBE
House Ethics Committee investigators are making inquiries to find out whether Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took illicit drugs at parties in Florida after he’d become a member of Congress, according to a report. Sources familiar with the committee’s work told ABC News the panel has obtained a sworn written statement from a woman who claims to have been at a party in the summer of 2017 in Florida that Gaetz attended, alleging the party featured drugs including MDMA and cocaine. The woman also reportedly claimed the event was attended by the then-minor who was at the center of a Justice Department investigation into allegations that Gaetz had sex with her when she was 17. Sources said the woman claims to have seen the then-minor naked at the party but didn’t say whether she had knowledge of Gaetz’s alleged sexual activities with her. Gaetz has consistently denied all wrongdoing. A Gaetz spokesperson told ABC News he did not recall attending the party and said he hasn’t taken illicit drugs since becoming a congressman.