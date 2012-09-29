Eulogy: Johnny Lewis's Alleged Victim

CHEAT SHEET
The crime was so gruesome that the victim’s name wasn’t even mentioned in some reports: Sons of Anarchy actor Johnny Lewis murdered an 81-year-old woman and dismembered her cat, police say. So Taylor Negron wrote a eulogy for the victim, his friend Catherine Davis. Davis, he says, was a "kind and loving" mother figure who rented out her California home—dubbed the "Writer's Villa”—to struggling creative types, including not only Negron and Lewis but also Parker Posey, Thomas Jane, Paula Poundstone, and others. “Johnny Lewis isn’t accused of murdering an 81-year-old woman,” Negron writes. “He is accused of murdering a saint.”