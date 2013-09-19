Europe Gobbling Up Sea Bass Population

CHEAT SHEET
Lay off the sea bass, Europe. A new reputation as Britain’s “culinary craze” has caused the population of European sea bass to drop a whopping 32 percent since 2009. It's the lowest the number experts have seen in 20 years, raising concerns that it may soon be added to the list of threatened marine species. Chefs from Nigella Lawson to Jamie Oliver seem to be fueling the fixation, with bold new dishes that tout branzino (as it’s commonly called) as the “superstar of the seas.” In 2012 alone, Britain dished out $48 million for the foodie-lover's fish. But they aren't the only ones. Countries from Denmark to Spain have started eating it in record numbers too.