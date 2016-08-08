Evan McMullin to Enter Presidential Race

An anti-Trump Republican is set to enter the presidential race Monday, offering up an independent challenge to the GOP nominee who has disappointed many mainstream conservative commentators and voters. According to BuzzFeed News, CIA veteran and House GOP conference policy director Evan McMullin will file the necessary paperwork around noon to make his presidential bid official. McMullin is a fierce critic of Trump’s candidacy on social media, though he does not make public appearances, aside from a recent TEDx speech and a Twitter account that had only 135 followers before his name emerged as a candidate. BuzzFeed reports that despite McMullin’s low profile, he will have the backing of major GOP donors, as well as the support and assistance of well-known party operatives.
