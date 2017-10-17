Evan Rachel Wood: Hollywood’s Pedophilia Is ‘Next Dam to Break’

CHEAT SHEET
Evan Rachel Wood on Tuesday tweeted, in response to a Daily Beast report, that pedophilia in Hollywood “will be the next dam to break” now that several actresses broken their silence to accuse film producer Harvey Weinstein and others of sexual harassment and rape over the past three decades. Former child actor Corey Feldman has frequently spoken out about child sexual abuse in the entertainment industry and has long alleged that the extent of its pedophilia problem has not come to light. After allegations against Weinstein broke over the past few weeks, several male actors, including James Van Der Beek and Terry Crews, also spoke out about being sexually assaulted by high-level Hollywood executives when they were younger.