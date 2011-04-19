Evan Rachel Wood of Mildred Pierce and True Blood Comes Out as Bisexual

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Esquire
Actress Evan Rachel Wood has revealed she has more in common with the vampire queen she plays on True Blood than just their shared pension for red lipstick and pale skin. The star says, like her blood-sucking character, she dates both men and women. "I was always into very androgynous things. Guys, girls ... I'm into androgyny in general," Wood, who was engaged to rocker Marilyn Manson, recently told Esquire. "I'm up for anything. Meet a nice guy, meet a nice girl..." Wood admitted that she dates women and would "marry" Kate Winslet, her co-star in HBO's Mildred Pierce, if she could. "I'm more kind of like the guy when it comes to girls. I'm the dominant one," she explained. "I'm opening the doors, I'm buying dinner. Yeah, I'm romantic."