Even Ann Coulter Is Sick of Trump Cabinet’s Cringe Groveling

Even conservative commentator Ann Coulter has had enough of all the bootlicking that goes on during President Donald Trump‘s televised Cabinet meetings.

On Wednesday morning, the Republican president met with his top Cabinet officials—including Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, Sean Duffy, RFK Jr., Howard Lutnick, among others—to recap the first 100 days of his second term and to hear updates on the advancement of his agenda.

And with the updates, Cabinet members were sure to slather on plenty of praise—almost to the point of parody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defense Secretary Hegseth claimed Trump’s election sparked a “recruiting renaissance” not seen in the military in decades. He claimed that there were men and women who refuse to move on from the military “now that they have a real Commander-in-Chief.”

Not missing a beat of praise, Trump added, “And police and fire.” He claimed, “They have waiting lists now and six months ago it was a disaster.”

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick claimed technology companies have committed over $2.5 trillion to build in America “based on your tariffs,” he told Trump. He alleged that sovereign nations in the Middle East have committed to building in the U.S. and the pharmaceutical industry is “coming home,” because “America pays for all the drugs in the world.”

Lutnick also claimed that Trump gold card grift has made him “very popular,” alleging that someone made him an offer to “buy ten” while he was at dinner the other night. The cards have a $5 million price tag.

Lutnick then commended Trump’s plan to eventually eliminate the Internal Revenue Service and let the countries trading with the U.S. “pay their share to America” through tariffs.

The move, Lutnick alleged, will rescue America’s “mom and pop” shops. “You’re their president, and I am proud to support you,” said Lutnick.

The White House posted a recap of the meeting to its official YouTube channel with the comments turned off. But even Coulter, who has mostly been in Trump’s corner, couldn’t take all the groveling.

“Would it be possible to have a cabinet meeting without the Kim Jong il-style tributes?”

Would it be possible to have a cabinet meeting without the Kim Jong il-style tributes? — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 30, 2025

However, with the compliments, Trump rebuked any culpability in challenges. Amid data showing that U.S. gross domestic product contracted its first quarter, Trump blamed the Biden administration, reported CNBC.

“This is Biden,” said Trump following the Commerce Department’s report. To cover his bases, Trump went ahead and blamed Biden for any negative results in the next quarter as well.

“And you could even say the next quarter is sort of Biden because it doesn’t just happen on a daily or an hourly basis,” he said.

“Somebody said, ‘Oh, the shelves are going to be bare.’ Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of thirty, you know?” said Trump during the meeting. “And maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally.”