Everlane’s Fall Capsule Collection Pays Homage to the ‘Quiet Luxury’ Movement

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s been a year since Everlane launched its Everlane Editions capsule series, and the sartorial franchise has become a gift that keeps on giving. Each season the sustainably focused brand releases a themed wardrobe collection that continually delights with all its creatively designed pieces.

Everlane’s May dress drop had us adding nearly everything in the collection to our carts (no regrets!), and this season, the elevated essentials brand is on point again with its newest, and perhaps our favorite-ever, collection in the seasonal series: The New Heritage.

This fall-focused release brings utilitarian aesthetics and minimalist elegance to the forefront with a wide-ranging workwear-centric, monochromatic collection. The capsule is inspired by the “aspirational simplicity of California lifestyle”—i.e. quiet luxury at its finest—without the steep quiet luxury price points.

Most of The New Heritage fall-release selections come in under $200, and we’re honestly struggling to keep ourselves to a reasonable budget with so many must-have options. See below to peruse a few of our favorites from Everlane’s new collection that has us ready for color-changing leaves and carving pumpkins.

The Good Merino Wool Mockneck Sweater A modern update on a classic design, this cozy sweater will be a staple feature in your fall workwear rotation. Designed with a cropped, boxy shape, the soft sweater features subtle ribbed detailing, and an eye-catching exposed seam element down the arms. It’s anything but your ordinary sweater. Buy At Everlane $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Tencel Puff-Sleeve Dress Cue the romantic vibes. This loose-fitting, soft midi-length dress is equal parts comfortable and chic. The cozy v-neck, puff-sleeve dress is easy to dress up or dress down, and it’s guaranteed to make you look effortlessly stylish no matter where or how you wear it. Buy At Everlane $ 168 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Italian Wool Oversized Blazer This menswear-inspired blazer has us planning all the ways we can incorporate an ’80s-inspired blazer into our everyday lineup. The Italian wool houndstooth blazer comes with cuff buttons, flap pockets, and shapely but not overly dramatic shoulder pads. It’s a professional, polished update to a classic men’s blazer you’ll be wearing everywhere this fall. Buy At Everlane $ 228 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Supima Funnel Neck Tee Looking for a sleek, work-appropriate tee you can wear with just about anything? This long-sleeve, high-neck top has all the features you’re looking for: comfortable enough to wear outside of the office thanks to its stretchy fit but polished enough to look professional. It’s a great, goes-with-everything top made with American-grown cotton, and it’s super affordable to boot. Buy At Everlane $ 50 Free Shipping

The Gardener Jean We’re here to tell you that, yes, you really do need another pair of jeans, especially since these aren’t your everyday blues. These wide-leg, ankle-cropped jeans feature a high-rise silhouette and extra-large pockets (a must!) that are easy to move around in but chic enough to sport in the office. Buy At Everlane $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The ReNew Long Liner We’ve seen more than our fair share of quilted jackets, but there’s something about this long, lightweight piece that has us in major awe. The military-inspired, yet feminine jacket is made from 100 percent recycled polyester, has a zip front, spacious side pockets, and is light enough to wear in cooler weather temps or layer with other pieces for those especially cold days. Buy At Everlane $ 198 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Puffa Boot The chunky boot has been done and overdone, but these statement-making leather boots hit the mark without looking overly trendy. Inspired by Everlane’s viral Puffa Clog, the Puffa Boot has that ’90s-era vibe that never seems to go out of style. The playful, chunky leather boot, which comes in brown and black, is surprisingly easy to wear with a (platform) heel height of just over three inches, so you can actually walk in them. Buy At Everlane $ 285 Free Shipping | Free Returns

