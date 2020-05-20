Every Single State Has Now Moved Toward Lifting Its Lockdown Despite Still-Raging Pandemic
Every state in the U.S. has now made moves toward lifting their coronavirus restrictions, despite the pandemic still having a firm grip on the nation. According to The New York Times, all 50 states have now loosened their virus-control measures—though there are massive differences between how different states have moved to ease their lockdowns. For example, Connecticut on Wednesday lifted its stay-at-home order and stores, museums, and offices were all allowed to reopen. In Alaska, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he would lift restrictions on businesses by the end of the week—including restaurants, bars, and gyms. “It will all be open, just like it was prior to the virus,” Dunleavy reportedly said. But, in New Jersey, only curbside pickup at retail stores is allowed. States in the Northeast, West Coast, and the Midwest have moved slower toward reopening, with many governors taking a county-by-county approach.