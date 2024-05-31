Ex-Fox News Star Eric Bolling Leaves Fox News Wannabe Newsmax

Eric Bolling, who parted ways with Fox News in 2017 amid sexual misconduct allegations, is now leaving the wannabe Fox News competitor he joined in 2021.

Pro-Trump cable news channel Newsmax confirmed on Friday that Bolling had departed the network, noting that they had “mutually agreed” to end his primetime program The Balance. According to a network spokesperson, a temporary replacement show will take its place starting Monday with a rotating slate of hosts until a new show is announced this summer.

“Newsmax wishes Eric Bolling well in his future endeavors,” the spokesperson added. “The network looks forward to an exciting period this election season which will include our nightly news coverage with Greta Van Susteren, Rob Schmitt, Greg Kelly and Chris Plante.”

In a statement to Mediaite, which first broke the news of Bolling’s departure, the MAGA personality suggested that his exit from Newsmax was due to another gig.

“All big news breaks on Friday right?? Why should this be any different? All jokes to the side, I want to thank my audience who has followed me from my days at the exchange to CNBC, FBN and FNC, to Newsmax and now I can’t wait to tell them about where I am going to next,” he told Mediaite. “It’s a huge step for me and something I have always wanted to do, and I’ll be letting everyone know in the next couple of weeks.”

During his Thursday night broadcast, which largely focused on raging against former President Donald Trump's felony conviction, Bolling did not note at any point that it would be his last show, nor did he issue a final farewell to viewers.

Following his ignominious exit from Fox News, where he spent nearly 10 years, Bolling hosted a Sunday morning show for the local television giant Sinclair Broadcasting Group. The show, among other things, featured him promoting Trump’s efforts to discredit mail-in voting. After facing criticism for airing COVID-19 misinformation, including a scrapped segment with the conspiracist behind the Plandemic videos, Bolling’s show was canceled by Sinclair in January 2021.

Bolling would join Newsmax months later and soon found himself as part of the network’s primetime lineup. Throughout his tenure at Newsmax, which has long tried to peel away Fox News viewers by leaning hard into MAGA sycophancy, Bolling has repeatedly taken shots at his former employer and the conservative cable giant’s hosts.