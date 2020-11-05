Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Says He Was Fired for Cheating on His Wife
CHEATIN’ PRIEST
A former pastor at the popular Hillsong megachurch said Thursday he was fired for cheating on his wife. Carl Lentz is a co-founder of Hillsong’s New York branch and a one-time close confidant of Justin Bieber, among other celebrities. Church founder Brian Houston had said in an earlier email only that Lentz was let go over “moral failures” and “breaches of trust.” Lentz went further in an apology to his 681,000 followers via Instagram, sharing a photo of himself, his wife, and their three children, and writing: “When you accept the calling of being a pastor, you must live in such a way that it honors the mandate... I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me.”