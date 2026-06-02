Ex-MAGA Pod Bro Eviscerates ‘Self-Serving’ Trump in Profane Tirade

One-time MAGA cheerleader Shawn Ryan has fully turned on President Donald Trump, accusing him of enriching himself and not the American people in a profane tirade.

Ryan, who told Trump he was “behind” him in 2024 and praised him early in MAGA 2.0 for turning things around “faster than anybody ever imagined,” indicated he is now disgusted by how the Trump administration is running the country.

“I just don’t see any positivity coming out of this administration,” he told fellow conservative commentator Megyn Kelly on his Monday show. “It seems very self-serving.”

Megyn Kelly and Shawn Ryan both slammed President Donald Trump during their sit-down. Shawn Ryan Show/YouTube

Ryan, a former Navy SEAL, went on to rattle off a list of failures by the White House.

“He f---ing made it so he had [Acting Attorney General] Todd Blanche do the dirty work, so that him or anybody in his family could never be audited by the IRS,” Ryan continued. “What the f--k is that s--t? The drone company, the $400 million check from Qatar...”

Ryan was referring to the sweeping tax amnesty that Blanche pushed through last month, which protects them from facing any tax audits or penalties for unpaid taxes. It was part of the deal that Trump struck by withdrawing his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS.

The drone deal was also finalized last month. It saw a company on whose board Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump sit be awarded a government contract to sell an undisclosed number of interceptor drones to the Pentagon.

Ryan indicated he was incensed that the president’s supposedly conservative sycophants were not enraged by the actions. He also slammed Trump’s favorite news network, Fox News, for not being more critical of the White House.

“Does this s--t look like he’s serving the f---ing people?” he asked. “No. So, you’re gonna serve that? Are you gonna speak out against it and let everybody know what the f--k is happening? Fox News sure as f--k isn’t reporting any of this s--t.”

Kelly, a former Fox News host herself, agreed.

“None of it. None of it,” she said. “There’s no question that the corruption in the administration has been far beyond what...”

Ryan then cut Kelly off to finish fuming that Trump, a billionaire, “sued the f---in’ government!”

Reached for reaction to Kelly’s comments, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the Daily Beast: “President Trump has a great relationship with acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and is very pleased with the job he’s doing so far. Todd Blanche is an American patriot who fearlessly fought against the Democrats’ unprecedented lawfare campaign on behalf of President Trump.”

She added, “The President’s entire team at the Department of Justice is doing a great job advocating for sanity, law and order, and policies that keep Americans safe.”

Ryan hosted Trump on his podcast in 2024 and wrote on Election Day that he was “praying our national gender reveal is a boy.”

President Donald Trump, 79, is now being accused of using the presidency to line his own pockets by members of his own party. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Now, he appears fully against the president, who turns 80 this month. He said he feels that the previous prosecution of Trump has emboldened him to feel he can do whatever he wants as revenge.

“I feel like this is how he’s justified to himself to just take advantage of every little thing that comes across his desk that’s gonna benefit him financially,” Ryan said. “He’s justified it through what’s happened to him previously, which I could understand, but I mean, I’m sorry, like, you just can’t do it like that.”

Kelly, herself a Trump supporter turned critic—which earned her a nasty post from the president last month—chimed in to say that Trump is fleecing the American taxpayer. She said she hopes that an honest Republican will rise from the ashes of the party’s current state like a phoenix.

“I’m always optimistic when it comes to America,” she said. “I just feel like we won’t continue settling for this level of dishonesty and awfulness.”