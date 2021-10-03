CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Ex-NASCAR Driver John Wes Townley Killed in Mysterious Double Shooting

    HE KNEW THE GUNMAN

    Matt Hazlett/Getty

    Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was killed this weekend in a double shooting that left a 30-year-old woman in serious condition. There were few details about Saturday night’s incident in in Athens, Georgia, but the local newspaper said police linked it to domestic violence. The Athens Banner-Herald reported that the suspected shooter, a 32-year-old man who has not been charged, knew Townley—though the relationship between the two was unclear. Townley, 31, competed in more than 180 races before his 2017 retirement.

    Read it at Athens Banner-Herald