Ex-NASCAR Driver John Wes Townley Killed in Mysterious Double Shooting

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was killed this weekend in a double shooting that left a 30-year-old woman in serious condition. There were few details about Saturday night’s incident in in Athens, Georgia, but the local newspaper said police linked it to domestic violence. The Athens Banner-Herald reported that the suspected shooter, a 32-year-old man who has not been charged, knew Townley—though the relationship between the two was unclear. Townley, 31, competed in more than 180 races before his 2017 retirement.