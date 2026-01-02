Ex-NFL Star Hasn’t Spent ‘Any’ of His Football Salary

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski revealed that over the course of his NFL career, he has never “technically” spent any of the money that he made.

During a Dec. 30 appearance on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, Gronkowski, 36, was asked about the “rumored” claim that he has not spent his NFL salary.

Gronkowski said that the rumor is “technically” true, and said his financial habits stem from his first $50,000 bonus he received from his agent.

“You’ve got to pay him back over the time — the first 50 grand you made,” Gronkowski said.

“I actually took that 50 grand and I bought me a car, I paid for my spot up in New England, actually, with it,” he added.

Gronkowski said he has never dipped into his NFL earnings, living off of other earnings like endorsements. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Gronkowski noted that he is “very frugal. He said he “lived with a roommate” during his first few seasons on the Patriots.

“I didn’t know how long the NFL was gonna last,” Gronkowski said. “I was a second-round pick, so it was like a four-year, $4 million deal, and I was like, if I can play this contract out, I’ll be set for life.”

Gronkowski’s current net worth is around $45 million, and he earned $60 million during his NFL career, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

“Gronk,” as the NFL player is commonly called, was drafted by the Patriots in 2010 from the University of Arizona. He won three Super Bowls with the team alongside star quarterback Tom Brady. His first contact was worth $4.4 million. He re-signed with the Patriots in 2012 in a $54 million contract, extending his time with the team for another six seasons.

He and Brady then played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons, winning one Super Bowl with them. He was bought out of the remainder of his contract with New England and signed a two, one-year contracts with Tampa Bay worth approximately $10 million each.

Gronkowski is a four-time Super Bowl champion. Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images

He retired from professional football in 2022. He is now a broadcaster on FOX Sports.

Gronkowski said he was confident with his first contract because even if he never grew into “the player that I think I can be,” he’d still feel “set for life because two million in the bank is set for life to me.”

“I just always wanted to save it, and I just used my money that I was getting off the field to just spend it on whatever I needed to spend it on,” Gronkowski said.