Ex-Toronto Principal Dies by Suicide After Anti-Racism Training Fiasco
‘SEVERE MENTAL DISTRESS’
A retired principal who sued Toronto’s school board after being accused of supporting white supremacy has died by suicide, according to his lawyer. Richard Bilkszto, 60, was a veteran educator and founding member of his local chapter of the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR), a nonprofit that, among other things, advocates against the inclusion of critical race theory in classrooms. In his April lawsuit, Bilkszto alleged that his reputation had been “systematically demolished” after he was accused of supporting white supremacy during a 2021 anti-racism training session. The suit, which has not gone to court, claims that Bilkszto was harassed and defamed by the session’s DEI trainers after questioning whether Canada was as racist as the United States. The episode caused Bilkszto, an educator with more than two decades of experience, “severe mental distress” that eventually led to extended medical leave. A federal adjudicator later found that he’d been a victim of workplace harassment and awarded him compensation for two months of lost earnings, according to the Toronto Star. “Unfortunately, the stress and effects of these incidents continued to plague Richard,” FAIR lawyer Lisa Bildy said in a Thursday statement. “Last week he succumbed to this distress.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.