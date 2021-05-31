Ex-Trump Staff Form Super PAC to Take Out Cheney, ‘Fake Republicans’
HIT LIST
A new super PAC, formed earlier this month by former members of ex-President Donald Trump’s campaign team, says it intends to try and unseat the 10 Republican House members who voted yes on impeaching Trump, Axios reports. The website for the America Strong PAC declares that it plans to “remove the 10 pretenders,” whom it calls “fake republicans.”
The website features a dramatic video accusing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) of betraying the Republican Party, as well as a black-and-white lineup of her and the other nine “targets,” including Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH). A source close to the group told Axios that America Strong plans to buy digital and broadcast ads, and work to build activism programs in the districts represented by the politicians it is targeting. Bill White, a prolific Trump donor who has been helping fundraise for the new PAC, told the outlet that removing Cheney is a high priority for the group.