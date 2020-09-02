Ex-United Nations Employee Lied to Cover Up Sexual Assaults: DOJ
CHARGED
A former United Nations employee has been charged with making false statements to federal agents in an attempt to conceal the fact he drugged and sexually assaulted multiple women, prosecutors alleged Wednesday. Karim Elkorany, 37, a former communications specialist with the United Nations in Iraq, was charged with two counts of making false statements to federal agents, according to a newly unsealed indictment in Manhattan federal court.
Prosecutors allege that between 2009 and 2016, Elkorany sexually assaulted—or attempted to sexually assault—at least five women after they were rendered unconscious after drinking. Some of the women said when they regained consciousness, their clothes had been removed, while others said Elkorany informed them they had had sex, according to the indictment. During a 2017 interview about the allegations, Elkorany denied claims made by one woman and insisted that he had not used drugs with her or given drugs to her.
“Karim Elkorany, a former United Nations communications specialist, was accused of furtively drugging and sexually assaulting several women. When questioned by the FBI, Elkorany compounded his alleged unconscionable conduct by making false statements to the special agents investigating the assaults,” Audrey Strauss, the acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement.