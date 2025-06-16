Top GOPer Pushes Wild Claim MAGA Madman Was ‘Ultra Liberal’

Former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker was called out on Monday for deleting a post prematurely attacking liberals over the fatal shootings of a Democratic lawmaker and her husband.

The Republican had speculated that Democrats would “be silent” if the suspect had a similar political affiliation to theirs, which turned out not to be the case.

“If ‘what appears to be a politically motivated assassination’ ends up being done by an ultra-liberal activist upset by the lawmakers’ votes to end taxpayer funded healthcare for illegal aliens, watch for many on the left to be silent or even justify it,” Walker wrote. “Wrong!” ADVERTISEMENT

Former Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger called on Walker to make a new post in light of how the suspect’s friend said he voted for Donald Trump last year and strongly opposed abortion, and how authorities said he had a hit list that included Planned Parenthood locations and politicians who were all Democrats.

“Hey there Scott Walker,” Kinzinger wrote on Bluesky. “I noticed you deleted this after learning that in fact the shooter was from the right. I don’t think it matters either way, violence is violence, so I’m waiting for you to tweet the same thing with corrected facts?”

Vance Boelter was a "strong" Trump supporter, his roommate said. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office/FBI

“Cuz you’re uh, to use your words, ‘being silent,’” he added.

Kinzinger also let Walker hear it on X by responding to the Republican’s religious posting.

How’s about admitting when you make errors? pic.twitter.com/jZQqCwZp4a — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) June 16, 2025

Many agreed with Kinzinger, with one Bluesky user comparing Walker’s post with that of Utah Sen. Mike Lee, who called the suspect a “Marxist.”

“Walker felt enough shame to delete it,” PhoenixwomanMN wrote. “Mike Lee is doubling down.”

Lee wasn’t alone in trying to place blame on the other side of the aisle.

Elon Musk was widely criticized for saying the “far left” was at fault for the shooting—a claim so off-base that not even his AI chatbot Grok could support it.

Walker has yet to address his deleted post. Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS

The suspect, Vance Boelter, has other views that don’t line up with how some on the right would prefer. Federal tax forms suggest Boelter was an ordained minister who at one point gave a sermon in the Democratic Republic of the Congo criticizing gay and transgender people, The New York Times reported.

“There’s people, especially in America, they don’t know what sex they are,” he said. “They don’t know their sexual orientation, they’re confused. The enemy has gotten so far into their mind and their soul.”