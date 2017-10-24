Extreme Weather Has Cost U.S. Taxpayers $350 Billion

CHEAT SHEET
America’s extreme weather and fire events, exacerbated by climate change, have cost taxpayers an estimated $350 billion in the past decade, according to a new Government Accountability Office report. Officials say that price tag will only increase as extreme weather becomes more common—as scientists expect it to. The research shows “the impacts and costs of extreme events—such as floods, drought, and other events—will increase in significance as what are considered rare events become more common and intense because of climate,” the report states. “Climate-change impacts are already costing the federal government money, and these costs will likely increase over time as the climate continues to change.”