F1 Driver Mick Schumacher Survives Terrifying Crash at Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

At Saturday’s qualifying race for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Haas driver Mick Schumacher, 23, survived a harrowing crash that sent his car spinning across the lane and smashing into the wall. He was flown to the hospital and later tweeted that he’s “OK” with a smiling selfie, adding, “The car felt great @haasf1team, we’ll come back stronger.” Though Schumacher was discharged from the hospital with no injuries, the Haas team announced that he would not be competing in the Grand Prix Sunday.