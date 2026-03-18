Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
New Podcast Reveals All the Royals’ Biggest Secrets
HEAR YE, HEAR YE
The Daily Beast
Updated 03.18.26 10:12AM EDT 
Published 03.18.26 9:51AM EDT 
The Royalist Podcast with Tom Sykes
The Daily Beast/Mo Mirza

Generations of intrigue, unbelievable family feuds, jaw-dropping scandals, crazy traditions—and, of course, corgis. The British royals have it all, and now you can too with The Royalist podcast.

The Beast’s royal correspondent Tom Sykes draws on decades of fearless reporting to crack open the closed world of the House of Windsor, exposing the rivalries, paranoia, power-plays and media manipulations that define the modern royals. With unparalleled insider sourcing and sharp analysis, Sykes examines how personality, privilege, and fear drive the monarchy’s decisions—and what it all means for the future.

If it’s happening behind palace gates, he’s going to be talking about it. Join Tom in the throne room to find out how the secret world of the royals really operates. Subscribe for new episodes every Tuesday on YouTube and next day on all podcast platforms.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Click through to follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack.

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2
Accidental Senate Nominee Who Didn’t Campaign Dies at 48
SAD LOSS
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 03.19.26 1:53AM EDT 
Published 03.19.26 1:52AM EDT 
U.S. Senate candidate from South Carolina Alvin Greene takes part in an interview on WBT Radio on Monday, August 30, 2010, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
U.S. Senate candidate from South Carolina Alvin Greene takes part in an interview on WBT Radio on Monday, August 30, 2010, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty I

Alvin Greene, an unemployed military veteran who ran for Senate in 2010, has passed away. Greene died on March 3 in Manning, South Carolina. His family said he died after suffering from pneumonia, according to Manning Live . Greene made it through the primaries in 2010, despite not having a formal campaign, a website, a computer or any staff. Greene also did not make a speech and did not own a cellphone. He used $10,440 of his own savings to pay the candidate filing fee and defeated former state lawmaker Vic Rawl, an established politician, in the Democratic primary. His success saw Greene become the subject of national media attention. He told The Manning Times in 2010 that he was inspired to run for office while stationed in Korea. “I was watching the country decline,” Greene said at the time. “I wanted to make it better.” He campaigned on jobs, education and justice. He became South Carolina’s first Black major-party nominee for Senate. Greene ultimately lost the Senate race to U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint, a Republican. Despite his loss, his campaign inspired the documentary Who is Alvin Greene? He is survived by his brother, James along with extended family members and friends.

Read it at The New York Times

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This Clitoral Stimulator Uses Air Pulses to Enhance Solo *and* Partner Play
🍑💦
Scouted Staff
Published 03.03.26 4:09PM EST 
Peach-shaped Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator in a soft pink-to-yellow gradient, styled on real peaches with honey dripping against a bright orange background.
Womanizer

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Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market—each with interesting shapes and sizes—finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you’re a newcomer. Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn’t skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.

Wrapped in velvety-soft, body-safe silicone, the Peach is shaped to fit naturally in your hand. With 14 intensity levels, you can fine-tune the pace—whether it’s soft and gentle or powerful and intense. Each level is perfectly balanced and offers the right settings for any mood.

Peach Toy
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A full charge gives you an hour of playtime. Though according to reviewers, you likely won’t need that long. “My girlfriend really, really, really enjoyed this,” one five-star Amazon reviewer said. “It makes for some very fun evenings and has become a bit of a treat for us.” Other reviews also praise the clitoral stimulator’s ergonomic design. “This product is really ergonomically designed, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold,” another pleased Amazon shopper wrote, adding that it’s super quiet and discreet enough for travel.

Right now, the Peach is only $39 (normally it’s $69). Whether you’re exploring solo or turning up the heat with a partner, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

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3

FAA Reveals Two More Scary Close Calls After Deadly D.C. Collision

MORE NEAR MISSES
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 03.18.26 7:48PM EDT 
Search and rescue teams work near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in the aftermath of the collision of American Eagle flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter that crashed into the Potomac River, outside Washington, U.S., January 31, 2025.
Search and rescue teams work near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in the aftermath of the collision of American Eagle flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter that crashed into the Potomac River, outside Washington, U.S., January 31, 2025. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

The Federal Aviation Administration has revealed two recent close calls between helicopters and planes after last year’s deadly midair collision near Washington. The FAA announced on Wednesday that they were suspending the practice in which pilots relied on their own sight to determine a safe distance between planes and helicopters in areas where they are likely to cross paths. Air traffic controllers will now use radar to keep aircraft separated, following a year-long review by the FAA’s safety team. In making the announcement, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford shared two recent near misses involving aircraft. One was American Airlines Flight 1657, which was cleared to land at San Antonio International Airport on Feb. 27 when a police helicopter was flying through the airport’s final approach path. Both aircraft were on converging courses until the helicopter turned left to avoid the plane. And a Beechcraft 99 was cleared to land at Hollywood Burbank Airport on March 2 at the same time a helicopter was on the final approach path, requiring it to turn right to avoid the plane. The midair collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet on Jan. 29, 2025, killed 67 people, making it the deadliest commercial aviation accident in the U.S. in over 20 years. Bedford said their investigations had “identified an over-reliance on pilot ‘see and avoid’ operations.” Duffy said the Washington collision had revealed “a startling truth: years of warning signs were missed, and the FAA needed dire reform. Since then, we’ve implemented numerous changes to protect the skies over our capital and keep the traveling public safe.”

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4
Hospital Desperately Attempts to Evict Patient Who Won’t Go Months After Discharge
BED HOG
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.18.26 11:55PM EDT 
Published 03.18.26 4:45PM EDT 
GettyImages-1334898185_vte2kp

"HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 18: A patient is shown sitting in a hallway at the Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital on August 18, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Across Houston, hospitals have been forced to treat hundreds of patients in hallways and corridors as their emergency rooms are being overwhelmed due to the sharp increase in Delta variant cases. Hospitals are straining to keep up with the surge of new coronavirus patients as schools and businesses continue to reopen. Houston has seen an upward increase in Delta infections, and research is showing the Delta variant to be 60% more contagious than its predecessor the Alpha variant, also known as COVID-19. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)"

Brandon Bell/Getty

A patient at a Florida hospital has far overstayed their welcome, and the hospital wants her out ASAP. Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare claimed in a lawsuit filed earlier this month that the patient, identified only by her room number, 373, has refused to leave her hospital accommodations since her discharge on Oct. 6, 2025. The hospital said that medical professionals in charge of her care determined she “no longer needed acute care services.” The lawsuit details the hospital’s plight since the patient hijacked its facilities. “Defendant’s continued occupancy prevents use of the bed for patients needing acute care,” the hospital’s lawyers wrote in the suit. The hospital has attempted to coordinate pickup by relatives and even gone so far as to assist in obtaining the patient’s necessary identification. The hospital requested that the judge issue an injunction that requires the patient to move out of room 373. When reached for comment, spokeswoman Macy Layton said, “TMH is not able to discuss active legal matters, including background details.” The patient plans to defend themselves. The case is on the docket for later this month.

Read it at Associated Press

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This Peptide-Powered Nasal Spray Takes Anti-Aging in a New Direction
PEPTIDE POWER
Scouted Staff
Updated 03.17.26 3:28PM EDT 
Published 03.16.26 1:14PM EDT 
Drift Peptide Nasal Spray
Drift.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Peptides are having a major moment in the wellness and longevity space right now—and for good reason. These short chains of amino acids play an important role in many biological processes in the body, and when used strategically, certain peptides may support everything from metabolic health and recovery to skin rejuvenation and healthy aging. While many peptide therapies are traditionally administered by medical providers via injection, newer delivery systems are making these buzzy compounds more accessible than ever.

One brand leading the charge is Drift, an innovative wellness company offering convenient, needle-free peptide nasal sprays that deliver targeted benefits without injections or a prescription. Its GHK-Cu 50MG Peptide Nasal Spray harnesses the potential anti-aging benefits of the copper peptide in a simple, once-daily spray that can easily fit into your existing wellness routine.

GHK-Cu is a copper peptide widely recognized for its potential anti-aging and tissue-repair properties, and it’s one of the most extensively studied peptides in skincare and regenerative beauty.

Drift GHK-CU Peptide Nasal Spray
See At Drift

According to Drift, the clinically researched compound may help support skin, hair, and recovery by promoting collagen and elastin production—two structural proteins that naturally decline as we age. With consistent use, the brand says users may notice smoother-looking skin, reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and stronger, healthier-looking hair.

The best part? The user-friendly delivery method. Rather than injections, Drift’s formula is administered via nasal spray, making it a far less intimidating option for those curious about incorporating peptides into their routine. The recommended dosage is just three sprays per day, making it a low-effort addition to your daily supplement stack.

If you’re interested in exploring the world of peptides without needles or complicated protocols, Drift’s nasal sprays offer a convenient, relatively affordable entry point into the rapidly growing functional wellness category. Use the code GLOW12 for 12 percent off.

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5
Guitarist on Iconic Rolling Stones Track Dies at 74
LEGENDARY LOSS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.18.26 3:46PM EDT 
American guitarist Wayne Perkins (centre) performing with Smith, Perkins and Smith at the Roundhouse, Camden, London, 4th May 1972.
American guitarist Wayne Perkins (centre) performing with Smith, Perkins and Smith at the Roundhouse, Camden, London, 4th May 1972. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images) Michael Putland/Getty Images

Session guitarist Wayne Perkins died on Monday at the age of 74. The iconic ‘70s rock guitarist, who’s best known for almost joining the Rolling Stones, initially suffered the fatal stroke on March 1. “For those who haven’t heard, Wayne passed away yesterday peacefully. Our sisters and family members were there with him. We appreciate all the kind thoughts and memories,” Perkins’ brother Dale confirmed via Facebook on Tuesday. The Alabama-born musician was among a few guitarists the legendary rock band the Rolling Stones considered as possible replacements for Mick Taylor after he left the band in 1974. The session guitarist nearly joined after playing on a number of songs on their 1976 album Black and Blue, including “Hand of Fate,” “Memory Motel,” and “Fool to Cry.” However, the band decided to go with Ron Wood instead. “We liked Perkins a lot. He was a lovely player ... It came down to the fact that [Ron Wood] was English,” the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards wrote in his 2010 memoir. While Perkins didn’t make it onto the Rolling Stones’ roster, he would leave his mark on numerous iconic ‘70s tunes. He played on Joni Mitchell’s 1974 album Court and Spark, and Bob Marley and the Wailers’ 1973 album Catch a Fire. He was also the featured guitarist on the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd’s demos, after which he refused an offer from the band to be its permanent guitarist.

Read it at Ultimate Classic Rock

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6
Flight Captain Passed Out on Passenger Jet in Horror Landing
CLOSE CALL
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.18.26 2:17PM EDT 
Published 03.18.26 2:16PM EDT 
A Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft of Swiss airline takes off at Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland
A Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft of Swiss airline takes off at Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS

A pilot fell unconscious multiple times and slammed into the controls while at the helm of a passenger plane, a report published Tuesday reveals. The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board released an account of the dangerous Swiss Airlines flight that took place nearly six years ago. The A320-214 Airbus was carrying 166 passengers from Zurich to Nice on Aug. 11, 2018, when the captain began to lose consciousness. Before passing out, he told the co-pilot they would need to land the plane immediately. Before the copilot could grasp the urgency of the situation, the captain passed out at the controls, causing the aircraft to tilt to the right. The copilot quickly righted the course. The captain slumped onto the controls once again, this time causing the plane to tilt leftward. The copilot corrected the course again before initiating landing processes. The captain regained consciousness at 200 feet above the ground. The captain vomited several times after the Airbus touched ground. A blood test conducted after the incident found that the captain had a serious case of food poisoning. None of the 166 passengers on the Airbus or the crew suffered any injuries. The plane was also not damaged. The Daily Beast has reached out to Swiss International Airlines for further comment.

Read it at People

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7
‘Call Me Maybe’ Singer Gives Birth to First Baby
'WELCOME TO THE WORLD'
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.18.26 11:58AM EDT 
Carly Rae Jepsen performs at Glastonbury Festival.
Carly Rae Jepsen performs at Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Somerset, United Kingdom. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Carly Rae Jepsen gave birth to her first child with husband Cole Marsden Greif-Neill, also known as Cole M.G.N. “Last 2 weeks have been the best of my life. Welcome to the world little one,” she wrote on her Instagram story alongside an image of her holding the baby. The couple has not publicly shared the gender of their child. Jepsen, 40, and Grammy-winning music producer Marsden Greif-Neill, 41, were engaged in 2024 and tied the knot in October of 2025 at the historic Chelsea Hotel in New York City. Jepsen first announced her pregnancy via Instagram a month after their Vogue wedding. The post featured a black-and-white image of the two, with Jepsen’s exposed baby bump, and the caption “Oh hi baby ♥️.” Fans have been following the “Call Me Maybe” singer’s pregnancy journey since. Jepsen regularly shared images of her growing baby bump, posted about her cravings, and the music she’s writing for their child.

Carly Rae Jepsen via Instagram.
Carly Rae Jepsen via her Instagram story. Screenshot/Carly Rae Jepsen/Instagram
Read it at People

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8
Ski Resort Gondola Tumbles Down Mountain in Deadly Horror
BLOWN AWAY
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.18.26 11:50AM EDT 
A military helicopter lands near Titlis cable car station after a gondola crashed in Engelberg, Switzerland
A military helicopter lands near Titlis cable car station after a gondola crashed in Engelberg, Switzerland, March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Romina Amato Romina Amato/REUTERS

A person has died after a gondola at a Swiss ski resort tumbled hundreds of feet down a steep mountainside when it detached from its cable due to strong winds. The incident occurred early Wednesday at the Engelberg-Titlis Ski Resort in central Engelberg, Switzerland. Local reports said that the person who died was the lone passenger of the gondola. A witness attributed the crash to weather conditions in the area. “There was a strong wind. Then there was a jerk, and the cable moved. Finally, the cabin crashed,” they told reporters. Winds in the area reached 50 mph during the incident. In bystander-captured clips, a helicopter can be seen bringing emergency responders to the scene. “They tried to resuscitate them for around 30 minutes,” the witness said, explaining they saw emergency responders attempt to revive the gondola’s passenger.

Read it at Daily Mail

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Nurses and Athletes Swear by This Over-the-Counter Muscle Relief Cream
NATURAL RELIEF
Scouted Staff
Published 02.12.26 4:23PM EST 
Penetrex pain relief cream
Penetrex.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.

While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.

Penetrex Joint & Muscle Therapy Cream
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The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.

Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.

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9
Hacked Crosswalk Blurts Out Wild Anti-Trump Messages
CROSSTALK
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.18.26 11:56AM EDT 
The crosswalk along Baseline Road just east of Broadway has been fitted with an audio warning device to increase safety for pedestrians on this busy stretch of road.(Photo by Marty Caivano/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)
MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Ca/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Crosswalk audio signals in a major U.S. city were hacked over the weekend, leaving pedestrians stunned by a string of expletive-laden anti-Trump messages blaring from the devices. The signals, designed to help visually impaired people navigate intersections safely, were hijacked on East Colfax Avenue in Denver—a main arterial road running through the heart of the city. Videos circulating on social media captured the robotic voices declaring: “The walk signal is on, [expletive] Trump. The walk signal is on, Trump murders children.” “Did that say [expletive] Trump?” one pedestrian can be heard asking in the background of a separate video. “That was sick.” Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Communications Director Nancy Kuhn confirmed two crosswalks were targeted. The signals are activated by push-buttons at intersections and are a federally mandated accessibility feature at crosswalks nationwide. The city has not identified a suspect or explained how the devices were accessed.

Read it at The Denver Post

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10
Kevin Hart Trashes His Wax Figure: ‘This Is an Attack’
MELT IT DOWN!
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 03.18.26 11:47AM EDT 
Kevin Hart, left, and a wax figure aimed to represent Hart, right.
Kevin Hart, left, and a wax figure aimed to represent Hart, right. REUTERS

Kevin Hart isn’t holding back about the newest wax figure molded in his image. The 47-year-old comedian posted on Instagram this week after spotting the statue at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, which shows a wax figure distantly resembling him in a black T-shirt and pants, a leather jacket, and a long gold chain. “WTTTTFFFFF …. What did I do to these people…. This is an attack…. Who in the f--k is this?????? … I demand a redo damn it!!!!!!!" Hart wrote. The video has racked up more than 13 million views and nearly 30,000 comments, with fans joking about the statue’s resemblance—or lack thereof. “This is the worst one I’ve ever seen of anyone,” British actress Jameela Jamil wrote. Eniko Hart, Kevin Hart’s wife, commented: “ikyfl lmao.” Singer Marques Houston added, “This is Devin Hart.” But some defended the waxwork. “It’s PERFECT, Don’t change a thing,” Dwayne Johnson commented.

Read it at People

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