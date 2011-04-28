Facebook Investors Look to Dump Shares

CHEAT SHEET
The latest sign of a tech bubble: A group of Facebook investors are looking to dump their private shares in the company out of fear that the company’s growth cannot keep up with its valuation. The sellers, who include Facebook employees, are looking to sell about $1 billion in shares, which would value the company at $70 billion; they were unable to sell them at a price that would value Facebook at $90 billion. "At the current valuation where it is, it is really hard to justify the investment," says one investor who passed on the shares in the privately held company.