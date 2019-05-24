1. OPEN SEASON
Facebook Refuses to Remove Fake Pelosi Video From Platform
Facebook says it will not remove the viral video of Nancy Pelosi that was edited to make it appear as if the House speaker was slurring her speech. The social-media platform, which has been struggling to combat the rapid spread of disinformation online, told The Guardian that it will instead include a link with the video that directs users to a fact-checking site that says the footage is misleading. Facebook will also make sure that the video does not appear at the top of users’ news feeds, the newspaper reports. “There’s a tension here: We work hard to find the right balance between encouraging free expression and promoting a safe and authentic community, and we believe that reducing the distribution of inauthentic content strikes that balance,” a Facebook spokesperson said. “But just because something is allowed to be on Facebook doesn’t mean it should get distribution.” A version of the video that’s live on Facebook has already been viewed millions of times.