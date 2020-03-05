Facebook Removes Confusing Trump Ads Referencing ‘2020 Congressional District Census’
Facebook said it would remove ads on President Donald Trump’s page that urged users to complete the “Official 2020 Congressional District Census” to help “defeat the Democrats and the FAKE NEWS,” according to Politico. The ads in question, shown to over 27 million followers, reportedly linked to a survey on Trump’s campaign website asking people about their political views before asking for donations. Instructions on how to complete the real U.S. Census, however, have yet to be distributed. Facebook initially defended the ads as not violating their policies, but later reversed course. “There are policies in place to prevent confusion around the official U.S. Census and this is an example of those being enforced,” the company said in a statement. Earlier Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted the company for standing by the ads. “It’s a lie and it undermines who are are. It may be good for their profits, but that’s what counts for them,” she said. “It’s not what counts for us and the Census.”