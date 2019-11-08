CHEAT SHEET
    Facebook Scrubs Mentions of Potential Whistleblower’s Name From Platform

    Julia Arciga

    Facebook is removing “any and all mention of the potential whistleblower’s name” from the social network, according to CNN. In a statement, a Facebook spokesperson said that mentioning the potential whistleblower’s name violates the platform’s “coordinating harm policy”—which does not allow “content outing of witness, informant, or activist” on the website. The alleged whistleblower’s name has been mentioned on social media and in the publications of some media outlets. The spokesperson also said the company would “revisit” the decision if the person’s name is more “widely published in the media or used by public figures in debate.”