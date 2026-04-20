Failed MAGA Candidate Hit With Travel Ban After Anti-Muslim Rants

A life jacket worn by a survivor on the Titanic has sold for almost $1 million at auction. First-Class passenger Laura Mabel Francatelli’s jacket was expected to fetch between $339,000 and $474,000, but ended up hammering out for the equivalent of $904,500. With 12 cork-filled pouches, the jacket was signed by Francatellia and other survivors, and previously sat in the Titanic Belfast museum, near where the ship was built. “Quite simply this lifejacket presents a once in a generation opportunity for collectors, it’s the only example to ever be offered for auction from a Titanic survivor,” said Andrew Aldridge, managing director of Henry Aldridge and Son in Wiltshire, U.K. In total, only 700 of the 2,200 people aboard survived after it hit an iceberg off the coast of Canada. “Although (the) Titanic sank 114 years ago, every man, woman and child onboard had a story to tell so in essence we have over 2,200 chapters and today we present those stories through these pieces of memorabilia,” Aldridge said. “The lifejacket is without doubt one of the most iconic items from the Titanic ever to be offered for auction.”
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- 1Rare Titanic Artifact Sells for Almost $1 MillionA TITANIC FEEIt comes 114 years after more than 1,500 people died when the ship hit an iceberg.
- 2Virginia Senator’s Daughter Dies at 36GONE TOO SOON“She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void,” Sen. Mark Warner and his wife said in a statement.
Shop with ScoutedLola Blanket’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is On—Score 50% OffSPRING SALEThe internet’s favorite luxury blankets are 55 percent off for a limited time.
- 3Failed MAGA Candidate Hit With Travel Ban After Racist RantsKANYE 2.0Valentina Gomez was scheduled to speak at a far-right rally in the U.K.
- 4Triathlete Drowns During First Part of 140-Mile Ironman RaceTHOUSAND YARD STAREA volunteer has recounted his horror.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 5Vanessa Trump Opens Up About Tiger Woods’ TreatmentBY HIS SIDEThe two went public as a couple in March 2025, a year before Woods was arrested for DUI.
- 6Eddie Murphy’s Son Has Baby With Martin Lawrence’s DaughterCOMEDY LEGENDSThe couple was first linked publicly in 2021 and married in 2025.
- 7School Bus Drags Boy 400 Yards After Bag Snags on DoorSCHOOL RUN HORRORThe boy’s mother said he now suffers from anxiety and is receiving psychological support.
- 8Voters Say the American Dream Is Fading on Trump’s WatchDAY DREAMSeventy-three percent of respondents said they were worried about money.
Shop with ScoutedThis Hands-Free Red Light Mask Targets Fine Lines & FirmnessLIGHT UPThe ultimate Mother’s Day gift for self-care and beauty enthusiasts.
- 9Book Bans in the U.S. Hit Record LevelsNOT IN MY BOOKEfforts to remove or restrict titles are becoming increasingly organized and politically driven, according to a new report.
- 10United Flight Forced to Evacuate After Security ScareFLIGHT CHAOSPolice vehicles surrounded the plane.
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner announced the death of his daughter, Madison, on Monday at the age of 36. “We are heartbroken beyond words by the passing of our beloved daughter, Madison, 36, after a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues,” Warner said in a joint statement with his wife, Lisa Collis, posted on X. “She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void.” Madison was the oldest of three daughters Warner and Collis shared, along with Gillian, 35, and Eliza, 32. Madison was the oldest of three daughters Warner and Collis shared, along with Gillian, 35, and Eliza, 32. The former Virginia governor has publicly discussed his daughter’s health issues while advocating for reform in the healthcare industry. “Congress and the pharmaceutical companies need to step up to make sure insulin is affordable and accessible for those who need it,” he posted on Twitter in 2019, citing his daughter’s health struggles with juvenile diabetes. Warner had planned to run again in 2026, but he has not said whether those plans still stand. On Monday, other lawmakers offered their condolences, including Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, who wrote, “Our deepest condolences. We’re keeping your family in our prayers.❤️” and fellow Democrat Rep. Becca Balint, who said, “I’m so sorry for your loss, @MarkWarner. May Madison’s memory always be a blessing.”
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ICYMI: Lola Blankets are indisputably the best throws on the market—they’re designed from the softest, slightly stretchy faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable (yes, really). Right now, the brand is hosting its best sale of the year: 50 percent off sitewide with the code SPRING50 for a limited time.
It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself and/or gift one to the tough-to-shop-for mom who says they “don’t want anything.”
If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions. The blankets are designed with a four-way therapeutic stretch fabric, which is perfect for cuddling with a partner or pet—no need to worry about anyone getting left uncovered while you cozy up by the fire.
Plus, they’re shed-proof, stain-resistant, and double-hemmed for added durability, so they’re an investment that will last. Either way, it’s Lola’s biggest sale of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself to the infamous Lola Blanket.
Failed MAGA Candidate Hit With Travel Ban After Anti-Muslim Rants
A MAGA influencer who unsuccessfully ran for Congress on a platform of “ending Islam in Texas” has been barred from entering the U.K. Valentina Gomez was scheduled to speak at the far-right “Unite the Kingdom” rally in May, organized by convicted fraudster and President Donald Trump’s ally, Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. After originally receiving permission last week to travel to the U.K., the country’s home secretary intervened to withdraw the authorization on the grounds that her presence “would not be conducive to the public good,” the same reason it provided when denying travel permission to Kanye West following a string of antisemitic, racist, and pro-Nazi comments. Gomez, 26, spoke at a previous Unite the Kingdom rally in September. “England, they took your guns, they took your swords, and they raped your women... You either fight for this nation or you let all of these rapist Muslims and corrupt politicians take over,” she told the crowd. Last year, she also burned a Quran during a campaign stunt and said that Muslims living in Texas “can f--- off to any of the 57 Muslim nations.” In addition to her failed congressional run, she mounted an unsuccessful bid for Missouri Secretary of State in 2024.
A triathlete has drowned during an Ironman race in Texas. Brazilian Mara Flávia, 38, vanished as she was completing the swimming section of this year’s 140-mile route in Lake Woodlands on Saturday. Woodlands Township Fire Department boss Palmer Buck told Click2Houston that they were called to reports of a “lost swimmer” at 7.30 a.m., almost an hour after the first section of the women’s event started. He added that rescuers were forced to operate with “zero” visibility because the race was ongoing. She was pulled from the water around two hours later, at which point the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation had been launched. On Facebook, Shawn McDonald, a volunteer at the event, said he spoke to her fellow competitors: “They all said the same thing: She went under. Right here. Right below us. The panic and fear on their faces won’t leave me for a long time.” “I remember seeing... an older gentleman, maybe in his 60s,” he continued, “hanging onto the side of the kayak, goggles removed, with the widest eyes I have ever seen. A thousand-yard stare. He had just watched someone disappear beneath him.”
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
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Vanessa Trump is standing by her boyfriend, golf legend Tiger Woods, as he undergoes treatment for substance abuse outside of the country. An inside source told People that Trump, 48, is supportive of Woods undergoing intensive therapy. “She loves him and knows that private treatment was necessary,” the source apparently said. Woods was arrested for DUI in late March after overturning his car near Jupiter Island, Florida. Though he passed a breathalyzer, he refused to give a urine sample. Police later found pills of hydrocodone—a powerful opioid—in his pocket. Following his arrest and release, a judge let the golfer leave the country to seek drug treatment. In a post on X, Woods acknowledged the gravity of his legal trouble. “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today‚” he wrote on X. The source speaking to People said that Vanessa Trump’s “optimistic outlook” is a positive for 50-year-old Woods. The tabloid had earlier reported that Trump was not going to leave Woods, and that the two have stayed in communication since the arrest. Trump was previously married to President Donald Trump’s son, Don Jr. The pair shares five kids, including Kai, 18, a competitive golfer.
Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric Murphy, and Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin Lawrence, have welcomed their first child together. The legendary comedian shared the news about his son in an interview with E! while receiving the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award on Saturday. “They just had a baby girl. They just had her two weeks ago, or a week ago,” he said, revealing her name is Ari Skye. The couple was first linked publicly in 2021 and married in 2025 after a year-long engagement. Prior to connecting, they had no idea that each other’s parents were comedy icons, but instead met through Jasmin’s uncle. “It wasn’t even our dads, and they’ve done two movies together. They’re friends. I don’t even know. It’s crazy,” Lawrence told InTouch during a 2022 interview. The couple first announced their pregnancy earlier this year, sharing a baby-bump reveal on February 2 in a joint Instagram post. “Thank you, Jesus, for the greatest gift ❤️❤️,” they captioned the pictures.
A 12-year-old boy was dragged nearly 400 yards by a school bus after his arm and backpack became trapped in a closing door, his mother says. The boy, Nathaniel, was getting off the bus in Melbourne, Australia, on March 16 when the rear door closed on him before he had fully exited, his mother, Grace, said in a video shared on Instagram. She said the vehicle then drove off while he was still partially outside. According to her account, the bus continued for roughly 350 meters (about 380 yards) as the child clung to the door rail, lifting his legs to avoid being struck by the road and passing cars. CCTV footage shared by the family appears to show the boy stuck next to the door as it moves along the street. He was freed when the driver eventually opened the door at a later stop. Grace said her son now suffers from anxiety and is receiving psychological support. The bus operator, Ventura, apologized, launched an investigation, and later dismissed the driver, News.com.au reported. Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan called the footage “shocking” and said her thoughts were with the family.
A new survey has found that Americans’ faith in the country’s founding promise of the American Dream is at a historic low. Only 38 percent of respondents in a YouGov poll of 1,821 adults believed the American Dream existed for everyone, despite 61 percent saying they still believed in the concept. Fifty-nine percent said it was less attainable than when they were growing up. Almost half believed children today would be worse off than their parents. Only 17 percent said the next generation would be better off. Mark Rank, a professor of social welfare at Washington University, called the results a “quite shocking” break from historical polling, in which two-thirds of Americans typically said they had achieved the ‘Dream’ or expected to. “Wages for full-time male workers have completely flatlined,” he said. “They’re making no more today than they were in 1973, once you control for inflation.” Traci Parker, an associate professor in African-American history at the University of California, Davis, was blunt. “There was this belief that if you worked hard enough, you wouldn’t have to live paycheck to paycheck,” she said. “I think that idea has gone away completely.” Seventy-three percent said they were worried about saving money. Almost half expected a stock market crash this year.
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If you’re shopping for the mom who treats self-care like a ritual (and her beauty routine like a bona fide sport), Solawave’s celebrity-loved LED and red light therapy lineup is a no-brainer for Mother’s Day gifting. The brand has become a leader in the ever-expanding at-home LED light therapy space, thanks to its cult-favorite 4-in-1 Light Therapy Wand, a compact device that’s earned a loyal following among celebrities with famously glowing complexions, including Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and even Pedro Pascal.
The brand’s hero device, the 4-in-1 Facial Wand, is a true quadruple threat. It harnesses red light therapy (660nm) to target fine lines, redness, and loss of firmness with microcurrent, gentle heat, and facial massage vibration to help lift, sculpt, and de-puff.
If you’re looking to give mom a hands-free upgrade (and a bit more complexion-boosting power), Solawave’s full-face Red Light Therapy Mask delivers even more anti-aging benefits and ease of use. The mask allows mom to go about her days, watch TV, answer emails, or cook dinner while giving herself a ten-minute self-care treatment.
The high-tech mask is made from flexible, medical-grade silicone, which contours comfortably to the face while emitting both red light (630nm) and near-infrared light (830nm), enabling deeper penetration and more comprehensive, full-coverage results.
Plus, it also comes in a version designed specifically for treating the neck and decolletage area. Whether you opt for the wand or the mask, consider it the kind of gift that keeps on glowing long after Mother’s Day.
Book bans and attempted bans in U.S. libraries have reached record levels, with efforts to remove or restrict titles becoming increasingly organized and politically driven, according to a new report from the American Library Association. The ALA released its annual list of the most frequently challenged books on Monday as part of its State of America’s Libraries Report. Leading the list for 2025 is Patricia McCormick’s Sold, a 2006 novel about sex trafficking in India. Other heavily targeted titles include Stephen Chbosky’s The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Maia Kobabe’s graphic memoir Gender Queer, and Sarah J. Maas’ Empire of Storms, among others. The association recorded challenges to 4,235 unique books in 2025, just shy of the record 4,240 reported in 2023. It defines a challenge as an attempt to remove or restrict access to library material based on objections from individuals or groups. Many objections centered on LGBTQ+ themes, sexual violence, and depictions of substance use. The ALA also noted that most challenges now come from organized political or advocacy groups such as Moms for Liberty, rather than individual parents, with more than 90 percent linked to activists or government officials.
A United Airlines flight carrying about 200 passengers was evacuated in Denver on Sunday night after a bomb threat triggered a full security response before takeoff. Passengers bound for Washington Dulles were ordered to disembark as authorities screened the aircraft over what an airline spokesperson described to 9News as a “security concern.” Video from the scene, obtained by Storyful, showed police vehicles surrounding the plane while emergency crews stood at the aircraft’s doors. No explosive device was found. Travelers were later allowed into the terminal, where they were provided with food while the investigation was underway. The Airbus A321neo eventually departed Denver just after 11:30 p.m., more than five hours behind schedule, and arrived safely in Washington, D.C., at 4:28 a.m. Monday. The incident came just a day after another United flight was diverted to Pittsburgh over a separate bomb scare. In that case, passengers were evacuated via emergency slides after the crew reported a suspicious beeping sound. Bomb squads and FBI agents later swept the aircraft and found no explosives.