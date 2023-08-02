Fake Cop Locked Seattle Woman in a Cell in Sex Abuse Nightmare: FBI
HORRIFYING
An Oregon man allegedly posed as an undercover cop, kidnapped a Seattle woman, sexually abused her and then locked her in a jury-rigged cell in his garage, according to a newly unsealed federal affidavit. Negasi Zuberi is accused of interstate kidnapping after police say his victim escaped his cinderblock holding cell by beating on a door and ripping through a screen until her hands bled. Now, Zuberi has been linked to a string of vile sexual crimes in at least three other states, the FBI and Klamath Falls police said. Oregon FBI’s assistant special agent in charge Stephanie Shark said his latest victim’s “will to survive may have actually saved many other women.” Police discovered handwritten notes that seemed to outline Zuberi’s elaborate scheme to trap his victims. According to the affidavit, one note had an instructional drawing of a 100-foot-deep concrete block cell, while another—titled “Operation Take Over”—said to ensure that “they don’t have a bunch of ppl [people] in their life” because “you don’t want any type of investigation.”