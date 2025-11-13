Famed Epstein Reporter Says Maxwell Leaks May Be a Warning Shot

Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown said she believes the new leaks that have breathed new life into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal are only the beginning.

Speaking with host Tim Miller on The Bulwark Podcast, Brown said she suspects some of the leaks could be from the dead pedophile’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell—and are intended to showcase that she has leverage over President Donald Trump.

“Every day, there’s a new document dump. I’m really monitoring where these leaks are coming from,” Brown told Miller. “And to be honest with you, I suspect they’re coming from Maxwell’s camp.”

Trump’s connections to the infamous child sex offender are coming into question after emails released by House Democrats suggest the president was more aware of Epstein’s crimes than previously believed.

The emails, which were handed over by Epstein’s estate, referred to Trump as “that dog that hasn’t barked,” and said he “spent hours” with a victim at Epstein’s house.

The trove comes after emails between former Prince Andrew and Epstein were leaked to the Daily Mail last month. In the correspondence, Andrew told Epstein they were “in this together” the day after the infamous photo of the royal with Virginia Giuffre was published.

“I do suspect that the whole thing that happened with Prince Andrew losing his titles, I suspect that that was a message that was coming from her camp, saying ‘We have this stuff, we have information,’ ” Brown continued.

Brown, talking about Andrew, elaborated that these email leaks were “quite damaging,” providing evidence that the disgraced royal was “a lot closer to Epstein” despite his claims that they had cut ties.

“Who knows what other information is out there?” she said. “I feel like journalists, myself included, are bracing for what’s going to come out next.”

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in assisting Epstein’s systematic abuse and trafficking of children, was transferred from a strict federal facility to a lower-security prison camp in Texas after speaking with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche about Epstein in July.

Reports show that Maxwell conditions have been much more comfortable since her transfer to this “Club Fed,” which gave her access to a private office to meet guests outside regular visiting hours and allowance for an “unlimited” supply of toilet paper.

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in the sex trafficking ring orchestrated by Jeffrey Epstein. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Her special privileges extend to even having wardens assist her in preparing her request for a commutation of her sentence.

Brown questioned why Maxwell would be receiving “preferential treatment,” implying that it ties into the leaks stirring up chaos among Trump’s base.

“What does she know? Who is she talking to? Why is she getting this?” Brown said. “As journalists, we try to find patterns and things that try to tie things together. And one of the things that ties this together are some of these leaks—by the way, the majority of which happened when she got transferred to this Club Fed."

“We’ve seen a lot of leaks since that happened,” she added. “So one has to wonder why.”