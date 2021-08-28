Family Mourn Army Sgt. Killed in Kabul: ‘It Shouldn’t Have Had to Happen This Way’
DEVASTATED
Ryan Knauss’ family learned early Friday morning that the 23-year-old U.S. Army staff sergeant was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul airport suicide bombing, according to the young man’s paternal grandmother. The news came as “quite a shock,” Evelena Knauss told The Daily Beast. “We were led to think that it was 12 Marines and one Navy, and we knew our grandson was in the Army. So we were praying for the families of the Marines, not knowing our grandson was one of the ones who lost his life... You just don’t think it will be yours, I’m sure that you’ve heard that before.”
Knauss, who grew up in Tennessee, joined the Army right out of high school, and had already served one nine-month tour in Afghanistan, his grandmother explained. “And then he was deployed back on this mission,” she said. “He had just completed a course of psychological operations... Making quite impressive steps in the military. Very bright and very committed. Driven... Young.”
“It’s been a very sad day for us. It shouldn’t have had to happen this way.”