Family of Teen Who Killed Himself ‘Disappointed’ by Michelle Carter’s Early Release
The family of Conrad Roy, the teenager who was encouraged to kill himself by his girlfriend Michelle Carter, said they are “disappointed” that the 23-year-old was released from prison on Thursday. “The U.S. Supreme Court decision not to hear the appeal and her release today brings closure. It’s been a painfully long six years and we are ready to move on. While we are disappointed that she was not required to serve her full sentence it doesn’t change that Conrad is forever gone,” the family told news station WYCN. “We will continue to remember him and honor him. We will also continue to raise awareness for suicide prevention in the hopes that no other family has to face this kind of pain.” Carter only served 11 months of a 15-month prison sentence due to her “model inmate” behavior while incarcerated. In 2017, she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Roy’s death.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741