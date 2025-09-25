Family Says Dallas ICE Shooter Was Not a Radical Leftist

The family of the suspect in the shooting at the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility says he was not a radical leftist.

Joshua Jahn, 29, was identified as the shooter after he opened fire Wednesday from a rooftop at an ICE field office, killing one detainee and injuring two others.

But his family denied reports that the shooting, which ended with Jahn dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was motivated by leftist ideology.

“It has nothing to do with that,” Jahn’s relative told the New York Post when asked whether Jahn was anti-ICE, but they did not elaborate.

“He didn’t have strong feelings about ICE as far as I knew,” the suspect’s brother, Noah Jahn, told NBC.

FBI Director Kash Patel claimed on X that the 29-year-old left a handwritten note that read, “Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ‘is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?”

Law enforcement personnel respond at the scene of a shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas, Texas, U.S., September 24, 2025. Jeffrey McWhorter/REUTERS

Following the shooting, Patel posted a photo of shell casings allegedly belonging to the shooter, with “ANTI ICE” written on them. The FBI Director stated that the evidence points to “an ideological motive behind this attack.”

MAGA Republicans have blamed the left and Democrats for Wednesday’s shooting.

Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, posted on X that “these horrendous killings must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences.”

Joshua Jahn with father Andy and brother Noah. Facebook/Andy Jahn

A relative, who was reportedly with Jahn’s parents when the FBI interviewed them, claimed he was not a far-left political ideologue despite the claims.

According to The New York Times, Jahn voted in the 2020 Democratic primary in Texas but was registered as an independent in Oklahoma. He also wrote on Reddit about video games, cars, “South Park”, and marijuana, and had been living with his parents.