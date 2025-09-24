Suspect in Dallas ICE Shooting Identified

The suspect who killed one person and critically injured two others at an ICE facility in Dallas on Wednesday has been identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn.

Jahn allegedly killed one ICE detainee and wounded two others while firing indiscriminately at an ICE van, investigators said. He then killed himself.

A 2015 mugshot of Jahn, who had been charged with marijuana possession Fox 4 News

Even though no law enforcement agents were hurt, investigators have said the attack was targeted at agents. FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X a photo of ammunition he claimed belonged to the shooter. One round, according to Patel’s photo, simply read “ANTI-ICE.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said one of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase “ANTI ICE.” FBI Director Kash Patel

That development led some on the right to blame the “radical left” for the shooting.

Jahn’s older brother, Noah, told NBC News he wasn’t aware of his sibling’s political orientation.

“I didn’t think he was politically interested,” he said. “He wasn’t interested in politics on either side as far as I knew.”⁠

He added that his brother “didn’t have strong feelings about ICE as far as I knew.”

Public records viewed by NBC show Jahn was a registered independent who last voted in November 2024.

According to Fox News and Fox 4 Dallas-Fort Worth, Jahn’s parents live in Fairview, Texas, which is about 30 miles from the site of the shooting.

Joshua Jahn with father Andy and brother Noah Facebook/Andy Jahn

Noah Jahn told NBC that he and his brother were raised in Allen, Texas and were Boy Scouts. Joshua, he said, had recently done coding work but was unemployed at the time of his death. He added that Joshua had been planning to move onto their parents’ Oklahoma property.

Noah Jahn also said his parents owned a rifle and his brother could operate it—but he wasn’t “a marksman,” as he put it. It’s unclear if that gun was the weapon used in Wednesday’s shooting.

Noah Jahn could not immediately be reached for comment by the Daily Beast.

Jahn allegedly shot from a rooftop across the street from the facility, the Department of Homeland Security said.