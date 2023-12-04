The family of a Washington state couple who were allegedly kidnapped and murdered by one of their tenants have expressed relief after their bodies were believed to have been found by authorities over the weekend. Karen Koep and husband Davido, both in their 60s, were reported missing on Nov. 13. Five days later, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced a man had been arrested in connection with their kidnap and murder, saying that authorities had reason to suspect the couple hadn’t survived an attack in their residence. Koep’s sister Pauline Dutton—who identified the suspect to The Daily Beast as the couple’s tenant Timothy Burke—told KOMO-TV she was relieved when two bodies believed to be the couple were found on Joint Base Lewis–McChord property on Saturday. “We’re really grateful that they were found and that we can have a little bit of peace and not have to continue to keep worrying or wondering where they’re at,” she said.