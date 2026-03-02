Far-Right Influencer Revolts Against Trump: ‘Vote Democrat’

A far-right figure once embraced by MAGA is now urging his followers to abandon President Donald Trump—and even to vote Democrat.

Far-right podcaster Nick Fuentes tore into the president over Saturday’s surprise military strike on Iran, which was carried out in coordination with Israel.

"Something has gone terribly wrong," far-right pundit Nick Fuentes said. Nick Fuentes / R/Nick Fuentes / Rumble

“Something has gone horribly wrong,” a fuming Fuentes, 27, said during a new podcast episode, while seated beside a hat emblazoned with the words “America First.”

“The movement is something else now. And what we need in 2028—this is our last chance. We need in 2026 for this administration to be shut the f--- down.”

“What does this administration do, other than cover up the Epstein files, embezzle money through government contracts, and bring us to war for Israel,” Fuentes, who has a history of being accused of antisemitism, went on.

He continued: “This administration needs to be shut down immediately. Do not vote in the midterms, and if you do, vote for Democrats, f--- this.”

Fuentes, whose show draws between 500,000 and 1 million views per episode, escalated further, urging voters to metaphorically “burn down the house with them inside.”

Fuentes, pictured in 2016, is a former, fervent supporter of Trump. William Edwards/AFP via Getty Images

“In ’28, you’d better hope that somebody has a prayer to run the Trump strategy and do another hostile takeover over the GOP,” Fuentes said. “Otherwise, I’m going to become a Democrat.”

Fuentes publicly turned on Trump, his onetime ally, ahead of the 2024 election, claiming the campaign had been “hijacked by the same consultants, lobbyists, and donors that he defeated in 2016.”

Before that, Trump, 79, had distanced himself from Fuentes after hosting him and Kanye “Ye” West, both of whom have been accused of blatant antisemitism, at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022.

Fuentes is a leader of the America First movement. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The far-right figure, however, maintains a devoted—and growing—audience. So much so that current and former members of the Trump administration, along with outside advisers, reportedly avoid engaging with the college dropout “out of fear,” The New York Times reported last year.

“[Fear] of inviting online attacks from him and his zealous followers… Three of them mentioned the sudden ubiquity of Fuentes-related clips circulating in their social media feeds,” the article noted.

Fuentes has repeatedly made comments denying the Holocaust, praising Adolf Hitler to the extent of saying he “loves” the murderous fascist dictator, and expressing conspiratorial views about Jews supposedly controlling the world’s political and financial institutions.

The controversial pundit—and virgin, by his own admission—has also said women should not be allowed to vote, bizarrely claimed that “a lot of women want to be raped” and that “women suck—like they’re talking too much, they’re not hot anymore.”

Fuentes isn’t the only far-right figure casting Trump’s war in Iran—which has so far claimed the lives of four U.S. service members as of publication—as a betrayal of “America First.”

Nick Fuentes, 27, and Tucker Carlson, 57, were all smiles during their more-than-two-hour interview. The Tucker Carlson Show

Tucker Carlson, who aired a controversial interview with Fuentes last year, has also reportedly described the attack on Iran as “disgusting and evil.”