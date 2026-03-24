White Supremacist Podcaster Says He Now Prefers Obama Over Trump

Nick Fuentes, one of the most prominent voices on the far right who has promoted white supremacy and Neo-Nazi beliefs, is seemingly looking back at the Barack Obama era through rose-colored glasses.

During his most recent livestream, a user sent Fuentes, 27, $20 captioned “Wya Obama sympathizer. He lies like Trump. Also kill all minorities.”

“I’m liking Obama now,” Fuentes replied, seated behind a desk next to a baseball cap emblazoned with “America First.”

“I miss Obama. I miss the adults in the room. Get this orange clown outta here.”

Fuentes is a leader of the America First movement. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Once a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, Fuentes has increasingly urged his followers to abandon Trump—and even to vote Democrat—following the president’s surprise war on Iran, which was carried out in coordination with Israel.

It marks a stark turn for Fuentes—a once-fringe figure who has gained prominence within GOP-aligned circles—after years of routinely attacking Obama with racist rhetoric.

“I really don’t like the Obamas. I especially don’t like Michelle,” Fuentes said during a podcast episode in 2024. “Part of what’s wrong with Black people in America is that chip on their shoulder, no humility, no humility… and they hate you, you can tell they hate this country,” he said.

Fuentes, pictured in 2016, is a former, fervent supporter of Trump. William Edwards/AFP via Getty Images

The controversial pundit—and virgin, by his own admission—has also said women should not be allowed to vote, bizarrely claimed that “a lot of women want to be raped” and that “women suck—like they’re talking too much, they’re not hot anymore.”

Now, the manosphere fixture has turned his ire toward MAGA itself.

Fuentes publicly broke with Trump, his onetime ally, ahead of the 2024 election, claiming the campaign had been “hijacked by the same consultants, lobbyists, and donors that he defeated in 2016.”

Before that, Trump, 79, had distanced himself from Fuentes after hosting him and Kanye “Ye” West, both of whom have been accused of blatant antisemitism, at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022.

The far-right figure, however, maintains a devoted—and growing—audience, averaging between 500,000 and 1 million views per episode of his show. So much so that current and former members of the Trump administration, along with outside advisers, reportedly avoid engaging with the college dropout “out of fear,” The New York Times reported last year.

Far-right influencer Nick Fuentes has gone as far as to urge his followers to vote Democrat in the midterm elections. Screenshot/X/X

“What does this administration do, other than cover up the Epstein files, embezzle money through government contracts, and bring us to war for Israel,” Fuentes, who has a history of being accused of antisemitism, said last month.

He continued: “This administration needs to be shut down immediately. Do not vote in the midterms, and if you do, vote for Democrats, f--- this.”

That same week, Fuentes wrote on X: “Still better than Kamala?”