Far-Right Trad Grifter Melts Down After Sex Scandal Exposed

A far-right podcaster known to preach the importance of “traditional family values” is on a social media tirade after he was publicly accused of having an affair with his employee.

Elijah Schaffer, 32, responded on Thursday to a public accusation made by alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos that he had been in an affair with his employee, Sarah Stock, following up on a since-deleted meltdown of posts from Tuesday.

Schaffer is a reactionary right-wing commentator and podcast host who has said that women are “just a bunch of holes.” He has been accused of having an affair with Stock, who, in addition to working for Schaeffer, is also a right-wing Catholic influencer.

Stock was married to political organizer Will Setka in a January ceremony. The two then traveled to the Vatican, where Pope Leo XIV blessed the union, as he does for anyone who turns up.

“Be mad,” Schaffer, who has 862,000 followers on X, wrote. “They will not get away with this. I’m not f---ing leaving. Game on.”

Schaffer continued to post by thanking Yiannopoulos for making him “famous,” adding, “You f---ing snake b----. Blood is in the water & I f---ing hate sharks.”

“I’m taking applications for podcast appearances. I’ll release the info they are shopping about me myself,” Schaeffer continued on Thursday.

In a later post, Schaffer said he “gave his life to God a few months ago” and to “expose it all.”

“We’ve all done things we know we shouldn’t be doing,” Schaffer wrote. “Publicly stone me. You won’t make me hate myself for what I repented of.”

In a series of now-deleted posts on Tuesday, Schaffer ranted about his wife and kids being “missing” and saying he was “a victim of serious targeted felony crimes,” prompting his followers to believe he was having a mental health episode.

Schaffer and Yiannopoulos did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The Bulwark reported that Schaffer had filed for divorce from his wife on Jan. 22, though Yiannopoulos claimed that Schaffer’s wife had filed for divorce in Texas before he did in Florida.

Yiannopoulos, 41, accused Schaffer, who was married in 2020 and has two young children, of having been involved in an affair with Stock in a thread of X posts on Tuesday.

Yiannopoulos shared an audio recording of a woman he claims is Stock admitting to having a sexual encounter with Schaffer following the Conservative Political Action Conference in February 2025, who said that she had blacked out after Schaffer offered her Benadryl and shots of alcohol.

The woman in the recording said that her affair with Schaffer continued until her engagement, which, if it is Stock, was in August 2025.

On Wednesday, Stock said in a post on X that a lot of what was being said about her was “completely untrue,” but apologized for “mistakes” that she had made.

“There are mistakes/unwise decisions I have made that I deeply regret,” she wrote in her last post before deleting her account entirely. “I apologize to everyone who has been scandalized by this. Please pray. Logging off now.”

Schaffer has been accused of sexual misconduct before. In 2022, he was fired from his position at conservative media outlet The Blaze after he was accused of sexually assaulting a female coworker, and he also faced a separate sexual harassment lawsuit from a female co-host, which was settled.

On Jan. 26, the podcaster had appeared on his livestream show, which he had been mysteriously absent from for a few months, looking worse for wear.

Schaffer, a disciple of white nationalist Nick Fuentes, on Tuesday claimed that he was in danger of being killed, and said that he wouldn’t allow his sons to be taken from him “without a few shots fired,” before launching an expletive-laden tirade against his wife.

He also confirmed he was being sued for $5 million by FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, for implying she is a Mossad agent, which he says resulted in his home address being doxxed.

Schaffer’s career as a MAGA grifter began in 2020 during the George Floyd protests. His conspiratorial coverage of the protests earned him a job at The Blaze under conservative conspiracy theorist Glenn Beck.