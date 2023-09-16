Father of 1-Year-Old Killed at Bronx Daycare Says He ‘Never Imagined’ Son Was in Danger
TRAGIC
The father of a 1-year-old boy who died at a Bronx daycare on Friday after suspected opioid exposure said his son had only just starting going there and it seemed like a “nice place.” In an interview with the New York Daily News, Otoniel Feliz said: “I have no words to express how I’m feeling now. Nobody expects to send your kids to a safe place … and next you have a phone call saying ‘Your child has died.’” Three of the children who were found unresponsive at the El Divino Nino Daycare with symptoms of opioid exposure recovered, while a fourth, Feliz's son Nicholas Feliz-Dominici, was pronounced dead. “Every time I return home, he’s waiting for me at the door. It’s hard to come home yesterday and don’t see him over there,” Feliz said. The owner of the daycare was arrested Friday, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, and a kilo press commonly used by drug dealers was discovered inside. “We had good recommendations about the place. We go over there and we check everything … We never imagined this happened, because it looked like a nice place,” Feliz said.