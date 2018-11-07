Father of Aurora Movie Theater Shooting Victim Wins State House Race

The father of a man who died in 2012’s Aurora, Colorado, movie theater shooting won the state House race in Colorado’s District 37, local news station KMGH reports. As of Wednesday morning, Tom Sullivan reportedly had 53 percent of the vote against Republican incumbent Cole Wist with 95 percent of the results reported. Sullivan, a veteran, is reportedly a proponent of gun control and has said his son’s death served as “motivation” for his political career. Alex Sullivan was killed, along with 11 others, when James Holmes opened fire inside an Aurora movie theater on July 20, 2012. Alex died on his 27th birthday during a showing of The Dark Knight Rises. According to the news station, District 37 was considered a “Republican stronghold” and encompasses Aurora, Centennial, and parts of Foxfield.