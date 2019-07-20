CHEAT SHEET
INVINCIBLE
Fayetteville Man Escapes SWAT Team After Long Standoff
A 51-year-old man, escaped a SWAT team after a lengthy stand off outside his home in Fayetteville, Georgia, Friday. According to local media reports, police were called to the home after Sam Latzzis III’s brother accused him of battery with a baseball bat. Latzzia resisted arrest and defended himself with a pellet gun and at one point left his home armed with knives duct taped to his hands while police shot at him. After wounding him in the leg with a single gun shot, he retreated inside and came back out a short time later wearing a puffy jacket which apparently defended him from police tasers. He then ran past police and escaped into a wooded area. “He was wanting to commit suicide by cop,” Detective Clint Patton, spokesman for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office told local reporters. “We used as much restraint as possible.” Latzzi was last seen at 6 am local time in the area but remains at large.