FBI Joins Search for Missing 6-Year-Old Hawaii Girl
‘BRING HER HOME’
The frantic search for a missing 6-year-old girl in Hawaii has entered its fourth day, with the FBI now joining in the effort, according to Hawaii News Now. Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen at home on Sunday in Waimanalo, Hawaii. Friends, family, authorities, and volunteers across the island have joined the exhaustive search. Honolulu police have not shared if there’s been any success or progress in the investigation.
“Regardless of what the outcome is, we just want to bring her home for some kind of closure,” says Alena Kaeo, Isabella’s biological aunt. Her disappearance did not trigger a MAILE AMBER Alert, which Interim Police Chief Rade Vanic said is because the case doesn’t meet the criteria for the alert, as Isabella was reported missing, not abducted.